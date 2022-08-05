Former Space Force technical chief highlights JADC2 hurdles, encourages experimentation





Written by Brandi Vincent Aug 5, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

Experiments should be prioritized and viewed as essential to achieving the Pentagon’s ambitious plans, according to former Space Force chief innovation officer, enabling the military’s next-generation command-and-control architecture to

The Department of Defense Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept connects and leverages all sensors, shooters, and related assets within the enterprise across land, sea, air, space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum to Artificial intelligence capabilities that help data, cloud and service members make more informed decisions much faster. Awards are continually being made to enable this new method of operation, but the concept is still in its early stages and the Pentagon has a lot to accomplish to make it a reality.

JADC2 I think a lot of people are staying up late because it’s such a big opportunity. we all see it. Kim Crider told FedScoop in an interview Wednesday. Being able to do this just gives us such an advantage. We’ve invested so much in all these features and want to make sure you get the most out of them. So everyone wants to do this. We’ve been talking about this for a long time.

Crider, currently managing director of AI Innovation for National Security and Defense at Deloitte, is a former Air Force Major General, previously the Air Force’s Chief Data Officer, and most recently the Space Force’s Chief Technology Officer. and head of innovation. From her various experiences in and out of government, Crider understands the multiple obstacles her DOD must face to bring her JADC2 to life and the need for experimentation at the forefront of her approach to all the components involved. She made it clear why she thinks it is.

It is really important to overcome the challenges, both cultural and technical, through experimentation. There are challenges on both sides, she said. Now let’s do an experiment. Let’s use these features to tackle both sides of the problem.

“The technology that makes this possible has come so far.”

Crider has decades of experience addressing many of the technologies and challenges associated with today’s JADC2 efforts.

I wore uniforms for 35 years, she said. I never thought it would last 35 years, but one thing triggered another.

Educated and trained as an engineer, Crider began his career with the Air Force’s Large Systems Acquisition and Engineering team. Figuring out how to bring people and technology together for maximum effect has been my passion.

About eight years later, she transitioned to operational communications. She explained that she was responsible for thinking about how to utilize these systems provided by people like me in her previous job and how to actually operate them in the field. Criders were active all over the world, including the Pacific Ocean and Europe. She said much of that service was focused on helping the military deploy secure communications and conduct cyber operations.

Luckily, I happen to be on the ground floor of the entire defensive and offensive cyber operations establishment in the military. [played] Crider said it is playing a leading role in that.

From there, she stepped out of uniform as a reservist and helped defense companies grasp these new cybersecurity approaches and implement large-scale technology implementations.

Eventually, she moved from a cyber focus to honing in on data and analytics.

I was the Air Force’s chief data officer because I had industry experience in how data was used to solve problems in the environments we were trying to protect, Crider said. rice field. One thing led to another, which brought me back to the space community.

U.S. Air Force Major General Kim Crider, Air Force Chief Data Officer, speaking at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium on February 23, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo: Sergeant Rusty Frank)

Space Force satellites, ground systems, and other capabilities are essential to making JADC2 a reality.

Technology has come this far to make this possible. Crider explained that the challenges we have are technical in a way. In other words, not all assets can communicate with each other. That’s a fact.

Department of Defense experts and industry partners will learn how to transform data, have more open interfaces between systems, and apply capabilities such as AI and machine learning to better tune and optimize the availability of specific assets. I’m racking my brain as to how to customize and perform specific tasks across different domains. Still, we’re not fully interoperable at this point, Crider said.

She also pointed out funding challenges that, if left unresolved, will impact the realization of JADC2.

The military network now consists of many outdated parts and obsolete functions and is still very slow, she noted. In her view, governments cannot make all the investments necessary to support ultra-fast network and computing solutions where advanced cloud-based infrastructure is supposed to be integrated through all different domains. need to do it.

There are many different networks on the ground, in the air, and in space, and bringing them all together requires investment. We have made many investments in phenomenal assets over the years. And I’ve got the best asset money can buy. Now, Crider said, more needs to be invested in the infrastructure needed to bring all these assets together in a more effective and efficient manner.

Having held multiple positions in the military and industry, she also realized the many structural obstacles associated with implementing JADC2. Former Air Force and Space Command officials said the Pentagon is still organized as a sort of service-level stovepipe, with specific functions purchased to meet the needs of specific military branches. There are several good reasons why it works this way, but much of the military technology doesn’t work seamlessly across all services.

Crider said several organizational challenges need to be addressed to make cross-domain integration and cross-domain functionality available to everyone. Those are some of the biggest challenges, and I think there are certainly ways to overcome them.

Yet she urged more trial-and-error efforts early and often by those involved in this complex effort towards JADC2.

Experimentation is a big part of this. One challenge he’s had is that he’s never really done it this way before, Crider says.

“We are learning”

The Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) is a core element underpinning the DoD’s plan for a comprehensive network for moving information across all combat domains. Army’s Project Convergence and Navy’s Project Overmatch also contributed to his JADC2 effort.

Crider says he recognized the value of experimentation early in the ABMS era.

She reiterated that there is still much work to be done to ensure seamless integration of ABMS across the Air Force and Space Forces, as well as other services. It provides a starting point for more positive conversations between

Those involved in the development of ABMS realized almost immediately the value of bringing together Air Force and Space Force teams to experiment with the architecture and its associated components in the early stages of development. In time, the Army and maritime assets began to connect as well. Experimenting with all the different services with his partners and combining their capabilities with new technologies such as AI to enable integration has presented different courses of action. Joint commanders therefore have more options to deal with.

The more we can do that through this kind of experimentation, Crider says, the more we can see what those opportunities are and what technologies are most cost-effective for us. I got

In the wars of the last few decades, armies fought together, but then brought their assets separately and then found ways to make them all work together. JADC2 is intended to pave the way for what Crider sees as the technical design and cultural integration across services, with pre-built interoperability.

Seriously, how do you do command and control with a collaborative set of features? We’re learning. We have certainly evolved. We’re certainly doing better than ever, but we have to keep up with all these challenges.

Crider is no stranger to overcoming critical national security challenges. She considered some of the difficulties involved in establishing a new military service space force for the first time in 70 years to improve U.S. space capabilities and operations.

I said this to a colleague I worked with. We all spend tons of time here and know it’s a lot of pressure. But every day we are making history. We are literally writing history because what we are doing today wasn’t done yesterday…so be proud of it. Be proud of the fact that you are, Crider said.

The Department of Defense has a long and bumpy road ahead in implementing the JADC2 vision, scaling AI, and preparing for next-generation computing, but among other technological priorities, Crider believes the U.S. will win in this effort. I am absolutely convinced.

We know how to do this and continue to be the best in the world. Because we have people who are truly committed and dedicated to the mission at hand and the security of our country and such allies. This is an important part of ensuring safety around the world,” she said.

