PM Modi introduced innovation to governance, making it technology-driven: Minister





Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced innovation into his governance, making it technology-driven.

This is the essence of the success story of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘reform, do, transform’ mantra, Singh said.

Following the publication of the 16th edition of the Central Secretariat Manual (CSMOP) in 2022, he said there was continued innovation in reform under Modi, who takes a personal interest in all governance-related issues. I was.

Aside from making governance technology-driven, Modi also introduced innovation in governance reform, Singh said, according to a statement from the Ministry of Human Resources.

He also said that some of Modi’s success stories of governance reforms as Chief Minister of Gujarat have been replicated at the Center, including abolition of interviews, swift remediation of grievances and weeding outdated laws. .

Singh said there has been a visible change in the work culture since Modi took charge of the center in 2014, with all ministries adhering to strict timelines in project execution.

Referring to the CSMOP 2022, the Minister said it was the second manual produced by the Department of Administrative Reform and Public Complaints (DARPG) in such a short time under the Modi government, after 2019, and that this is the second manual for continuity. , said it was a clear reflection of consistency and reliability. reform innovation.

Citing productive and results-oriented reforms in complaints handling, Singh said the Federal Department of Personnel Affairs’ DARPG has emerged as a role model and many states and UTs are trying to emulate.

He also noted that several states and the UT have been inundated with requests to link their complaint portals to the Center’s CPGRAMS.

The Centralized Grievance and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) – a portal – allows citizens to register their grievances with government departments.

Several such requests have been made, according to Singh, following the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from the launch of the 16th edition of CSMOP 2022, he has also produced the 2022 Impact Assessment Report on the Initiative for Efficient Decision Making in the Central Secretariat, the 2022 Swafta Assessment Report and the July 2022 also launched the CPGRAMS monthly report.

The Swachhta Assessment Report 2022 highlights that the swachhta campaign has resulted in overall process improvements in dealing with pending issues by central ministries/departments and has focused on adopting clean processes.

The swachhta campaign activities are carried out regularly in all ministries/departments for three hours a week.

The success of the campaign is marked by efficient management of space and a significant reduction in pendency.

As much as 1200,000 square feet of space were freed up and scrap worth Rs.620 crore was disposed of.

DARPG Secretary Mr V Srinivas said CPGRAMS monthly report is a unique report that presents a comprehensive analysis on the types and categories of public complaints and the nature of dispositions in the Government of India along with the relative performance of ministries/sectors. said to be an initiative.

In July 2022, 68,576 public complaints were remedied and 8,539 were appealed, according to CPGRAMS monthly reports.

Monthly reports include a Complaints Remediation Index that ranks ministries/divisions on the overall quality and timely handling of complaints.

The Department of Land and Resources, the Department of Public Enterprises, and the Department of Appropriations are the top performers in the July 2022 Grievance Index.

