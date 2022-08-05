Google and Chevron invest in fusion startup TAE





Yahoo Finance’s Allie Garfinkle explains why Google and Chevron are teaming up to invest in a fusion startup and the timeline for the project.

video transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

AKIKO FUJITA: Google is going nuclear. In other words, we are investing in nuclear power. Google and Chevron have joined his $250 million funding round for the fusion startup. Ask his Allie Garfinkle at Yahoo Finance for more information. A nuclear power plant disconnected from nuclear fusion. I mean, I think a lot of people are saying this. What is Google funding for all this?

ALLIE GARFINKLE: Yes, that was my question, Akiko. I saw a $250 million round, and it was okay. What does this mean? Is this just a moonshot? So just by definition of nuclear fusion, fusion energy, it is not the same as nuclear power. I’m not talking about the possibility of a Three Mile Island type meltdown, a Chernobyl type meltdown.

This was how someone explained fusion energy to me. It is the power of the earth’s sun. This is Einstein’s equation, where e equals mc squared. This means that the energy in a tiny fraction of mass can basically produce an even greater amount of energy. So we’re talking about what could be autonomous, emission-free energy with far less radioactive waste, if not at all. does that make sense?

Brian Chang: Yes. I think it was the first time I heard on Yahoo Finance that e equals mc to the square of him.

Ally Garfinkel: Yes!

BRIAN CHEUNG: I love it. But explain why Google. Why would a big tech company need to get into this sort of thing? Need it to power servers? What’s going on here?

ALLIE GARFINKLE: So really Google, Chevron and Jeff Bezos really got involved in nuclear energy. Actually, I think there are some VC-related reasons. VCs are interested for the same reasons Google is interested. This is one of the few areas where you’re not seeing a 5x return or he’s a 10x return, but a 1,000x return.

It has been something of a clean energy holy grail for quite some time. And finally, scientists, private companies, and governments all actually believe it’s on an adventurous timeline. was told. So it’s a long-term investment, but not that long-term. That’s it, so I hope that sorts it out a bit.

AKIKO FUJITA: To say that the 2030s will be that time is a rather ambitious statement. But you are right. I mean, we’ve seen a lot of techies get into it. Bill Gates is clearly a big financier when it comes to modular reactors. So that’s what we’re looking at. Ally Garfinkel, thank you very much.

