Adani Enterprises Signs MoU with Israel Innovation Agency





Specifically, the MoU will see the creation of a “cutting-edge” innovation platform that will give Adani Group companies access to technological solutions from Israeli start-ups. This collaboration spans climate change, cyber, AI, IoT, 5G and agriculture.

The acquisition of Haifa Port demonstrates Adani Groups’ commitment to Israel. Our partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority is a major step in deepening our relationship within Israel, providing us with a platform to access the hundreds of cutting-edge technologies Israel continues to produce. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

“The payoff we offer is the broadest sandbox of multiple B2B and B2C industries, from Adani to multiple Israeli technology companies. A classic match of supply and demand, the Adani-IIA collaboration will also open up various channels for the latest technology from Israel to enter India and accelerate the digitization of several other organizations. Helpful.

Under the terms of Israel’s industrial laws and policies, the Adani Group screens and selects Israeli start-ups and other innovation companies that are developing new solutions in the technology sector.

This collaboration builds on existing partnerships that Adani has established in Israel over the past six years. This partnership between Adani Enterprises and The IIA is expected to enhance each other’s capabilities, technical leadership, resources and global footprint.

The Israel Innovation Authority is pleased to partner with Adani Group to strengthen strategic cooperation between Adanis and Israel in India, following the Group’s historic acquisition of the Haifa port last month. Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is the partner of choice for Israeli start-ups looking to enter India, the world’s fastest growing economy,” said Israel Innovation Authority. CEO Dror Bin added.

“With this MoU, the Israel Innovation Authority will provide a unique opportunity to work with Adanis’ diverse businesses in areas such as renewable energy, AI and logistics to jointly develop, pilot and scale up innovative technologies. Providing opportunities for Israeli companies.As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, we are proud to further expand our cooperation with India in the field of innovation.Together with Adani Group, we will create a ripple effect. Leading a sustainable digital transformation, globally.

