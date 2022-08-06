Google Maps is working with local police to make useful upgrades





Google has started working with local police to provide speed limit data to the Google Maps app.

The initiative was first launched in India, where residents of Bangalore (also known as Bangalore) and Chandigart began receiving in-app speed limits provided by police. Local news site DNA India said how the feature will be expanded across the country.

This feature is currently only available on Google Maps for Android and is turned off by default. To enable it, the user must turn on the speedometer feature in the app’s settings page.

The app already shows speed limit information for other countries, but getting this data from local authorities should improve the accuracy of Google Maps.

By working with the police, you can expect near-real-time adjustments to restrictions, such as when temporary roadworks take place or when road restrictions are permanently changed, such as by introducing bike lanes. . Adjusting to the ever-changing limitations of the UK’s ‘smart’ highway system is particularly useful.

However, this is all Android-only, as Google Maps for iPhone does not currently have a speedometer. Local speed limits are displayed, but this information comes from a database rather than being provided by police or local traffic authorities.

Google is also working to improve traffic flow in Indian cities. The company provides traffic data to local governments to optimize the timing of traffic lights, resulting in a 20% reduction in overall congestion on affected roads.

Again, this is something we would like to see in other countries as well. Google’s traffic data, derived from your phone’s location and movement using navigation apps, can be invaluable for cities looking to improve traffic. While this may reduce congestion, it also has a positive effect on local air pollution as traffic flows more freely.

