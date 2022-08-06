



short answer

To delete a photo from Google Photos on Android and iOS, press and hold the photo to select it. After this, press the delete button on the top right.

To remove a photo from Google Photos on your computer, hover over the photo you want to remove and click the checkmark that appears over the photo. After this, press the delete button on the top right.

important section

How to Delete Photos from Google Photos (Android & iOS)

First, open the Google Photos mobile app. Gallery shows all your recently saved photos, videos, and screenshots.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Long press the photo you want to delete. It is now selected. Those that are selected will have a checkmark in a circle above them.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After selecting the items to delete,[削除]Press the button to move the selected item to the bin.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Items in the Trash don’t count toward your storage limit and are deleted after 60 days. Meanwhile, you can get back photos and videos that you may have accidentally deleted. If you want to permanently delete these images immediately, you can go directly to the bin and delete them there.

How to delete photos from Google Photos (desktop)

All the photos and videos you take with your mobile phone are accessible from your computer. You can also manage your uploaded and synced images by visiting the Google Photos website.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When you move your mouse over a photo or video on a web page, a gray checkmark appears over that photo or video. Click that check mark to make it blue and select it.

Select the photos or videos you want to delete. Or, if you want to remove a group of photos from a particular day, you can click the check mark to the left of the date to select all photos or videos from that day.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Once you’ve selected the photos and videos you want to delete, in the upper right corner[削除]Click the button. This looks like trash.

A message will appear asking, “Are you sure you want to remove it from your Google Account, synced devices, and shared locations in Google Photos?”[ビンに移動]Click to move the selected item to the bin.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Items in the Trash don’t count toward your storage limit and are deleted after 60 days. Meanwhile, you can get back photos and videos that you may have accidentally deleted. If you want to permanently delete these images immediately, you can go directly to the bin and delete them there.

How to delete your Google Photos account

You can’t delete your Google Photos account unless you don’t want to close your entire Google account. Optionally, you can clear all cloud data and remove all connected Google accounts. Alternatively, uninstall Google Photos from your device or try one of the following options:

Turn off Backup and Sync

If you don’t want your photos and videos to appear in the cloud, go to Google Photos settings[バックアップと同期]can be turned off.

Use Google Photos as a traditional gallery app

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Doing this essentially turns Google Photos into your everyday gallery-style app. Nothing is sent to the cloud and you can continue taking photos and videos smoothly.

To do so:

Open the Google Photos app on your Android or iOS device. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper right corner to open more options. Manage your Google accounts by tapping the down arrow next to Accounts above. Select Use without an account.

Read more: How to access Google Photos from any device

Frequently Asked Questions Can I delete all photos at once?

Yes, but it can be a tedious process. As mentioned above, you can delete photos and videos one by one, or you can select multiple at once. On your computer, hover over each photo to see checkmarks, then click those checkmarks to select the photos you want to delete. Alternatively, you can check the dates to select all photos within a certain time period. You can also multi-select and delete by long-pressing multiple photos or videos in the Google Photos app.

If I delete photos from my phone, will they still be in Google Photos?

If you have them backed up, i.e. in the Google Photos app[バックアップと同期]They are available from the Google Photos platform if you have turned on . Photos are saved and remain in Google Photos until deleted.

Does Google Photos Delete Photos?

Photos automatically backed up on the platform will not be deleted. This has to be done manually. However, there is a feature called Free Up Space. This will delete all photos on your device that have already been backed up to Google Photos.

Can I delete photos after backing up to Google Photos?

yes. You can do this from the Google Photos app or your desktop browser.

comment

