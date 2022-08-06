Google TV offers free live TV.Click here for channel list





After first being reported nearly a year ago, Google TV is now making tangible progress towards launching the equivalent of 50 channels of free, ad-supported streaming content, and the channel listing is available for the first time. .

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we have decompiled the latest version of the application that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) revealed various lines of code that hinted at possible future features. Note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. But enable the one that’s nearing completion and show us what it would look like if it shipped. With that in mind, read on.

With Google TV, the successor/redesign of Android TV, the company has aimed to make the platform smarter and more competitive with other smart TV options. One of the perks of owning a Samsung Smart TV is having access to Samsung TV Plus. It has over 200 channels of free content and is ad-supported.

By comparison, Google TV has been steadily working on its live TV options, gaining apps like Pluto TV and Philo, as well as tighter integration with its own YouTube TV. As reported last year, Google TV plans to expand its live TV support by including its own set of channels.

According to the text of the latest version of the Android TV Launcher app, it will initially start with a set of 50 channels.

Enjoy 50 channels of Live TV with no subscriptions, sign-ups or downloads required

For clarity, these are different from other options currently available on Google TV. Because these integrations require you to download an app. The new text says, “You can use the channel without needing it.” […] download. ” More specifically, the launcher calls these “Google TV channels.”

So what kind of streaming can you expect when Google TV gets you free, ad-supported live TV channels? There should be. Luckily, the app also includes graphics showcasing over 30 channels that will be available soon.

ABC News Live America’s Test Kitchen American Classics Asylum Battery Pop CBC News Chive TV Deal or No Deal Divorce Court Drivers Comedy Fail Army Filmrise Free Movies Hallmark Movies & More It’s showtime at the Apollo! Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network Love Nature Maverick Black Cinema MooviMex Nature Vision NBC News Now Newsmax TV Nosy The Pet Collective Power Nation Reelz Teletubbies Today All Day Toon Goggles USA Today World Poker Tour Wu Tang Collection TV Xumo Crime TV Xumo Movies Xumo Westerns

Based on the list so far, it looks like Google has acquired quite a few well-known channels and brands to enrich its free live TV options. It’s still far from the 200+ channels on Samsung TV Plus, but it’s a very strong start and should have something for everyone.

Google TV details:

