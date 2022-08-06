Microsoft tracker violates DuckDuckGo and gets added to blocklist





Orrich Lawson

Privacy-focused search company DuckDuckGo says it will block trackers from Microsoft in desktop web browsers after it was discovered in May that certain scripts from Bing and LinkedIn were taking passes. .

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg listened to user concerns following a thread in which security researcher Zach Edwards “failed to live up to expectations with one of our browser’s web tracking protections.” said that Weinberg said the company’s browser will add Microsoft to his list of third-party tracking scripts blocked by his browser and other browser extensions on mobile and desktop within the next week. .

“Previously, policy requirements related to using Bing as a source of private search results restricted how Microsoft’s tracking scripts could apply third-party tracker loading protections,” Weinberg wrote. increase. “I’m glad this is no longer the case. We didn’t have the same restrictions as other companies.”

There are many pervasive and identifiable ones that load into most modern web pages. The problem with DuckDuckGo’s app was that by default it blocked scripts from companies like Facebook and Google from loading on his third-party website. DuckDuckGo, which uses Microsoft’s Bing as one of its search result sources, had to be able to load some of Microsoft’s trackers “due to policy requirements.” In his Reddit response at the time of exposure, Weinberg noted that his Microsoft tracker is still blocked in most ways.

advertisement

But there’s more to the delicate dance between DuckDuckGo and Microsoft than just trackers. Microsoft also serves ads that appear in DuckDuckGo search results. The DuckDuckGo app does not block requests from bat.bing.com so that advertisers can verify that someone clicked on his DuckDuckGo ad and landed on the advertiser’s page. Weinberg says you can avoid this by completely turning off ads in your DuckDuckGo search. Weinberg writes that the company is committed to verifying ads in a non-trackable way, similar to similar efforts by Safari and Firefox.

Finally, DuckDuckGo aims to be more open about blocking trackers. The company yesterday committed its tracker blocklist to its public GitHub repository and published a new help document on Tracking Protection.

It may seem like a lot of work is done in two scripts, but DuckDuckGo tries to make its search product useful and relevant, while giving users a chance to get their website to work before it stops working. We live in a tricky balance of providing as much privacy as possible. The 15-year-old company in Paoli, Pennsylvania, can’t leave Bing alone. Weinberg said in his Reddit response in May that most of the traditional search results and images come from Bing. Because it costs billions of dollars, “he’s really only two companies (Google and Microsoft) that have high-quality global web link indexes,” Weinberg wrote. Every company that wants to bring search to the world faces a duopoly or a very long way to go.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to expand its advertising market, most recently to Netflix and potentially to its own operating system. Advertising revenue was $3 billion in the quarter ended June 30, up 15% year-over-year, but the slowest growth rate. Rates over 1 year.

