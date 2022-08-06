Meta publishes state-of-the-art AI chatbot on the web, allowing it to converse with ordinary people





The Metas AI Lab is creating a new state-of-the-art chatbot and allowing members of the public to speak to the system to gather feedback on its functionality.

This bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (For now, though, it appears that only US residents can do this.) BlenderBot 3 can do general chatting, says Meta, but from talking about health foods to digital assistants. You can also answer questions like those asked by A recipe for finding kid-friendly amenities in town.

BlenderBot 3 is designed to shoot breezes and answer questions like Google

This bot is a prototype and builds on previous work by Metas, known as Large Language Models or LLMS Powerful but Flawed Text Generation Software, with OpenAI’s GPT-3 being the most widely known example. . Like all LLMs, BlenderBot is first trained on a huge dataset of texts that mines statistical patterns to generate language. Such systems have proven to be very flexible and are used for everything from generating code for programmers to helping authors write the next bestseller. However, these models also have serious flaws. Bias backflows into training data and often invents answers to user questions (which is a big deal when it serves as a digital assistant).

This latter issue is what Meta specifically wants to test with BlenderBot. A great feature of chatbots is that they can search the Internet to talk about specific topics. More importantly, the user can click on the response to see where the information came from. That means BlenderBot 3 can cite that source.

By opening the chatbot to the public, Meta hopes to gather feedback on various issues faced by large-scale language models. Users chatting with BlenderBot can flag suspicious responses from the system. Meta says it worked hard to minimize the bot’s use of profanity, slurs, and culturally insensitive comments. Users must choose to collect data. In that case, user conversations and feedback will be stored and later published by Meta for use by the general AI research community.

Kurt Shuster, a research engineer at Meta who helped create BlenderBot 3, has promised The Verge that he will release all the data collected in the demo in hopes of improving its conversational AI. increase.

An example of a conversation with BlenderBot 3 on the web. Users can provide feedback and reactions to specific answers.Image: Meta

Bringing prototype AI chatbots to the public has historically been a risky move for tech companies. In 2016, Microsoft released a chatbot named Tay on his Twitter. This chatbot learned from interactions with ordinary people. As expected, Twitter users quickly coached her Tay into spewing out a variety of racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic remarks. In response, Microsoft took the bot offline within 24 hours of her.

Meta says that the world of AI has changed a lot since Tays’ misbehavior and that BlenderBot has all sorts of safety rails to keep Meta from repeating Microsoft’s mistakes.

According to Mary Williamson, research engineering manager at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Tay is designed to learn from user interactions in real time, while BlenderBot is a static model. That is, it can remember what the user said during the conversation (even if the user quits the program and comes back later, it keeps this information via her cookie in the browser) but , this data will only be used to further improve the system.

This is just my personal opinion, [Tay] Williamson told The Verge that the episode was relatively disappointing. That’s because I created a chatbot this winter when all institutions were afraid to put out a public chatbot for research.

The lack of tolerance for bots that say broadly unhelpful things is disappointing.

According to Williamson, most chatbots in use today are narrowly focused and task-oriented. For example, consider a customer service bot. In many cases, it simply presents the user with a pre-programmed dialog tree that narrows down the user’s query before handing it off to a human agent who can actually do the work. The real goal is to build a system that can have freewheeling, natural conversations like humans do, and the only way to achieve this is to have bots have freewheeling, natural conversations. he says Meta.

This lack of tolerance for bots saying broadly unhelpful things is unfortunate, says Williamson. And I was about to release this very responsibly and move research forward.

In addition to putting BlenderBot 3 on the web, Meta also publishes the underlying code, training datasets, and smaller model variants. Researchers can request access to the largest model with 175 billion parameters using this form.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/5/23293281/meta-ai-chatbot-blenderbot-3-web-access-research-safety The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

