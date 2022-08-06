Automated building technology company PassiveLogic is preparing to ship products in 2023.





When I first spoke with Troy Harvey, co-founder of automated building technology company PassiveLogic, it took me about an hour to piece together exactly what he was doing, so most of the time I spent an hour or more on the phone. talked.

For years, Harvey and Jeremy Phillingim have been thinking very seriously about how to assemble new technology platforms to tackle energy inefficiencies in what Harvey describes as the most complex thing humans can create. rice field.

A luxury car may have about 30 electronic systems and 100 sensors, such as parking sensors and fuel temperature sensors. But Harvey says some commercial buildings have 500,000 inputs and outputs. And there is no single technical system controlling them. Thermostats, pumps, boilers, evaporator coolers, etc. all work independently without communicating with each other, consuming more energy.

To address these inefficiencies (and aim to save about 30% of the building’s energy output), PassiveLogics’ 90-person team uses artificial intelligence to generate millions of different control paths. We have built a platform that provides buildings with Level 5 autonomy to optimize. The technology aims to work in the background and control each part of an industrial or residential building function without the human input that smart devices require. The company is testing its technology with some of its customers and plans to start shipping the first products early next year, said Harvey, who declined to comment on the initial deal. also plans to sell cloud services on what is essentially the equivalent of a building app store.

Funding for PassiveLogic started pouring in from VCs at the end of 2020. In October, Keyframe Capital Partners and Addition led his $16 million Series A round for the company. Earlier this year, the company raised $34 million in its Series B round, and another $15 million in April. It was led by Brookfield Growth, the growth investment arm of real estate giant Brookfield, one of his companies currently working with PassiveLogic. Harvey told me earlier this year that he spends a good portion of his week answering calls from inbound investors.

However, the interest of venture investors has only recently increased. Five years ago we were in the idea stage and used a bit of prototype technology. And then up and down Sand Hill Road, says Harvey. Interestingly, this is a sentiment I’ve heard before from other founders touting complex and innovative technologies.

According to Harvey, the most bullish about the technology’s potential is the Department of Energy, which Harvey says government has been a big part of how we get to this point. The Department of Energy supported the company’s early technology development through a grant PassiveLogic used to develop digital twin technology that can be used to digitally describe building spaces, systems and occupants and automatically develop control systems. provided funding to

Now that the technology is nearing early deployments and PassiveLogic is working with Brookfield and Amazon warehouse owner Prologis, DOE is back at startups with a two-year partnership between the company and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). We are offering $1 million for partnerships. In line with the administration’s key priority of significantly reducing net greenhouse gas pollution by 2030, with the aim of improving the energy efficiency of 4 million buildings by 2030, they will We plan to conduct joint research and develop deep artificial intelligence for predictive building control.

A key part of this project is that PNNL provides an open-source general-purpose code library for deep learning models. This will enable other industry players (such as control and engineering companies) to integrate the software into their own workflows. Data Scientist at PNNL.

The framework isn’t specific to buildings, Vrabie says. Her Data Her team of scientists and computer engineers thinks more deeply about what predictive technology means for a wider range of application areas and complex energy systems.

Harvey may be a founder who hasn’t brought a product to market yet, but talking about a recession cheers him up.

For him, that means hiring more people and, very importantly, cleaning up the supply chain. Pandemic-induced bottlenecks have forced PassiveLogic to order parts he won’t need for another three years. These times his table has already been shortened, says Harvey.

But Harvey also said that venture capital money is poised to be poured into more transformative projects, rather than lightweight technologies that generate immediate returns.

Harvey said, adding later, that the actual investment in technology is less than it has been in 40 years.

After all, while Harvey initially struggled to explain to VCs what his team was building, especially if you asked John Arfman of the TEC Systems company, his machine and it didn’t take long for our customer base of electrical engineers, installers, and technicians to pick up on the idea. He has primarily managed engineering systems for approximately 250 buildings in New York City and has been involved in testing PassiveLogics products. Arfman points out that PassiveLogics’ predictive control technology still has a long way to go, but he’s optimistic and very enthusiastic about what he’s seen so far.

When I first met Troy, I thought he was [could] Remove all this. But if he can make that 50% of his success, he will transform the entire industry, says Arfman.

