Rasheda Walker on NPower Texas’ Tech Fundamentals Program » Dallas Innovates





Rasheda Walker is a graduate of NPower Tech Fundamentals and an intern at CITI. [Photo: NPower]

Rasheda WalkerApprenticeCITI. describes the training she received from NPower Texas’ free Tech Fundamentals program.

A recent graduate of NPower Texas’ Tech Fundamentals program, Walker is proof of what a nonprofit’s 16-week free training course can deliver.

Before joining the program, Walker was facing some of the most difficult times of his life. When she saw this organization at a veterans job fair, she seized the opportunity of the free training and opportunities it offered. She eventually received much-needed social support as well as her technical guidance.

In just over five months, she learned new technical and life skills, earned multiple certifications, and then began her apprenticeship at CITI.

Not so long ago, Walker says, these achievements were unimaginable. Equipped with new skills, I plan to work hard as an apprentice to a full-time career in my field, and then move on to advanced training.

Please check this out for details.

:::::

For more information on what’s new in North Texas and what’s next, visit Every Last Word.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up for daily updates on what’s new in Dallas-Fort Worth plus:

read next

NPower Texas is the state division of a national nonprofit organization that provides free technical training to 18-26 year olds and veterans. Now expanding his flagship Tech Fundamentals program to his DFW, he is helping underserved youth upskill for the high-demand tech jobs projected to grow in 2022. His 80% of program graduates find full-time jobs or continue their education at average salaries. 384% boost. In March, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated his $15 million to NPower.

Do you want to plan a commercial path from innovation to market or apply for federal funding through the $4 billion America’s Seed Fund program? not. The Texas SBDC Technology Commercialization Center would like to help.

A new GolfTEC training center has opened in Southlake to help duffers straighten slices and handle hooks.The new 2,900 square foot facility features four indoor training bays powered by TECSwings for training , use the Foresight Sports Simulator for club fitting and practice. According to the company, each training bay is equipped with his OptiMotion, a motion-tracking innovation that “sets new standards in how golf swings are measured and how golf instruction is delivered.” Postpone in your putting? The facility also features an indoor putting green where lessons are conducted using TECPutt motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and passes.

With a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to train workers in information technology, advanced manufacturing and transportation skills, Dallas College is expanding its vocational training efforts to the national level. . Closer to home, his five companies in Southern Dallas County participate in the college’s Skills Development Fund program.

The Texas Blockchain Summit, which will take place inaugural on October 8th, could be a key event in making Texas the “jurisdiction of choice” for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Cruz and Wyoming Senator Cynthia Ramis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/the-last-word-rasheda-walker-on-npower-texas-tech-fundamentals-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos