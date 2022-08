WR Immigration Leads Two Groundbreaking Discussions at WERCs 2022 Global Workforce Symposium

Charina Garcia, Partner, WR Immigration

WR Immigration is honored to have been selected to present two groundbreaking programs at the worldwide ERC’s Global Workforce Symposium (GWS) this October. Strategy and Innovation at WR Immigration Her partner Charina Garcia will moderate a technology-advancing discussion focused on the relationship between mobility technology, well-being and human connectivity. Panelists explore her GM and immigration management skills that promise to break down digital barriers and build relationships. Panelists also provide insight into the importance of technology designed with employee ease and convenience in mind. This is an integral part of any platform that hopes to inspire strong communication and collaboration between users.

Melissa Harms, Partner, WR Immigration

In the second program, Melissa Harms, a partner in WR’s San Francisco office, will moderate a discussion on the emergence of global mobility programs, including LGBTQ+. This exciting panel will bring together diversity leaders, including SIRVA’s Suzie Chapman, to address LGBTQ+, transgender and gender issues, including international relocation to places that criminalize transgender and sexual orientation. It spotlights the various issues faced by the diverse/fluid populations of the world in the global mobility landscape. diversity; the process and impact of changing names or gender markers on national identity documents; Travel and screening procedures for transgender and gender-diverse/flexible people.

We are excited to announce our technology and diversity at this year’s GWS conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Garcia and Mr. Harms have a wealth of knowledge to share on these topics, which are central to the firm’s immigration practice, said Bernard Wolfsdorf, Managing Director of WR Immigration. To attend these panels, register for WERC’s Global Workforce Symposium, which will take place from October 25 to October 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Event details

Program – Building Relationships Through Technology How Migrant Technology Can Focus on Workforce Wellbeing Date: Oct 27, 2022 Time: 9:45am PTP Panelists: Charina Garcia, Partner at WR Immigration, Crystal Williams, Director of Technology Innovation, WR Immigration, and other technology pioneers

Program – DEIA Global Mobility Playbook: Issues Facing the LGBTQ+, Transgender and Gender Diverse Employee Date: October 28, 2022 Time: 10:00 AM PTPPanelists: Melissa Harms, Partner, WR Immigration, Suzie Chapman, Vice President, Global Account Management , SIRVA, and other LGBTQ+ global mobility experts

About the Global Workforce Symposium

The Global Workforce Symposium (GWS) brings together over 1,000 attendees for connections and expertise focused on domestic and international mobility, immigration policy, tax issues, cutting edge technology trends, hot topics and more. One of the largest gatherings in the mobility industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wolfsdorf.com/wr-immigration-honored-to-lead-two-groundbreaking-discussions-at-wercs-global-workforce-symposium/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos