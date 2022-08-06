Google has improved this clever way of using search





Users can use various “operators” in Google Search to narrow their searches, and quotes can be used to search for exact phrases.

Google has improved how it presents search results quoted in snippets based on where the quoted word or phrase is located on the page.

Google made the change based on feedback from searchers doing quote searches such as “Google search” to find pages containing that exact phrase.

Yonghao Jin, Software Engineer at Google, said: seek.

Google introduced quote search in 2011 to replace the + operator, but removed it to avoid confusion with the now-defunct Google+ social network.

A new way to view the quoted search in the resulting snippet is intended to make it easier to find phrases after clicking through to a page.

“The snippet (meaning the text describing the web content) that appears in search results is formed around where the quoted word or phrase occurs in the web document. , so you can more easily identify where to find them.On desktop, we also bold the cited material,” Jin explains.

He said Google “doesn’t always do that.”

“For example, words and phrases may appear in menu items on pages that take you to different sections of the site. Creating snippets around such sections may not create legible descriptions. ”

Google recommends that most people use natural language searches over operators. But Jin admits it’s a useful tool for power users.

“By default, our system is designed to search for both the exact word or phrase you typed, as well as related terms and concepts. Then we can miss useful content that uses closely related words,” said Jin. .

He also outlines some pro tips for using citation search and caveats if they don’t work as expected. For example, a quoted search may match content that isn’t “immediately visible” on the page, but actually exists in the meta description tags or text in the page’s URL. Some pages may have been updated since Google last crawled them. Citation searches are also affected by Google’s perception of some punctuation marks as spaces.

In addition, we quote content in web page snippets in bold on desktop, but not on mobile. It also doesn’t appear bold in image searches or news searches.

