After the Google Calendar chopping block, it looks like ‘Goal’ is next





What you need to know Google seems to be removing ‘goals’ from the calendar.As the update is rolling out slowly, Google will soon announce that recurring events will be created for goals instead. Recommended for users… This is Google’s calendar app as a workspace-oriented tool.

Another removal appears to be on Google’s radar as it appears to do away with the Calendar app’s Goals.

According to 9toGoogle, the new string in Calendar’s latest update (2022.30.2) states, “Goal will soon leave Calendar.” Apparently, users “still see goals they create on their calendars, but they don’t repeat.” It looks like the company will soon encourage users to create recurring events for future goals.

The Goals feature allows you to organize and set recurring tasks for yourself. Now, when I try to create a new calendar entry, I see my goals listed along with other options like “Events”, “Reminders” and “Tasks”. Tap this option and you’ll be presented with several options, such as reaching your goals or spending time with your family. Google Calendar tries to understand how you operate by asking you how often and for how long you want to do tasks. Google Calendar also gives you the option to create custom goals in case the options don’t meet your needs.

With this update slowly rolling out to Android phones, this isn’t the first time Google has made a removal addressing users’ personal reminders. Recently, Google Assistant’s “reminders” lost the ability to set reminders based on location. This was a useful tool for those who traveled and needed to be reminded of their tasks (like work). According to 9to5, the update continues Google’s preparatory work to move from reminders to calendar tasks. Google hasn’t commented on this change yet, but as 9to5Google suggests, Calendar is slowly transitioning to a more work-oriented product.

