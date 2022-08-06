Banking Trojan Infiltrates Google Play Store to Find New Routes to Accounts





According to Trend Micro, a banking dropper malware appeared on the Google Play store this year, showing just how many places this new financial Trojan can come from.

According to Trend Micro’s mobile team’s research, the so-called “DawDropper”, which has recently attracted attention from financial institutions, utilizes malicious “droppers” to share and distribute malware payloads.

According to Trend Micro, malicious actors have been covertly adding more and more banking Trojans to the Google Play Store this year via malicious droppers, and such techniques could help evade detection. has proven to be effective in

Additionally, due to the high demand for novel methods for distributing mobile malware, some malicious actors believe that droppers can help other cybercriminals spread malware on the Google Play store. Insist on, and consequently, the Dropper as a Service (DaaS) model.

Since late last year, variants of this new dropper malware have been spotted infiltrating various Android mobile application bases.

These increasing “dropper” attacks may seem novel, but there is a very conventional aspect to these intrusions.

What’s not new is masking malware within popular productivity apps offered by the Google Store,” said James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4.

New is a third-party system that delivers malware to apps after they’ve been downloaded, said McQuiggan. Cybercriminals are constantly evolving to keep up with technological and human improvements to anti-malware and circumvent human firewalls.

Trend Micro researched the entire history of DawDropper and found four banking Trojans, including Octo, Hydra, Ermac, and TeaBot.

According to Trend Micro, all DawDropper variants use the Firebase Realtime Database, a cloud-hosted legitimate NoSQL database for storing data, as a command and control (C&C) server and deploy malicious payloads on GitHub. is hosting

Although these banking droppers have the same primary goal of distributing and installing malware on victims’ devices, Trend Micro’s analysis shows how these banking droppers implement their malicious routines. We found a noticeable difference. For example, a banking dropper launched earlier this year has a hard-coded payload download address.

Meanwhile, recently released banking droppers tend to hide the actual payload download address, sometimes use third-party services as C&C servers, and use third-party services such as GitHub to host their malicious payloads. According to Trend Micro’s research, there is. .

The financial industry continues to be targeted to protect money, McQuiggan noted. Cybercriminals find it easier to target users, steal their credentials, sell them or use them to manipulate victims socially for money .

According to Trend Micro, cybercriminals are always looking for ways to evade detection and infect as many devices as possible. Over the past six months, we’ve seen how banking Trojans have evolved their technical routines to stay undetected. For example, hiding a malicious payload in a dropper. As more banking Trojans become available through his DaaS, malicious actors find easier and more cost-effective ways to distribute malware disguised as legitimate apps. You will get it.

Trend Micro expects this trend to continue as banking Trojans spread to popular application sites such as the Google Play store and other sites.

BankDropper is targeted at users, so education is always beneficial to give bank customers additional awareness to be skeptical of loading software for applications without reviews, McQuiggan said. said. Banks should always ensure that multi-factor authentication is enabled and use authenticator applications instead of sending codes via SMS.

