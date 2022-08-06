Coming from Apple, Samsung, and Google





Summer is still in full swing, but if you look around, you can feel the signs of autumn. The NFL preseason started Thursday night. All things pumpkin spice are starting to seep into grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants. And the tech world is on the cusp of an annual explosion of new products.

Samsung will host an Unpacked event next week on August 10th. Apple, Google, Amazon and Meta will follow suit as the holiday approaches.

Some items are predictable enough. New phones are regular like clockwork. But it’s the wildcards that make this time of year particularly exciting for tech enthusiasts. For example, a year ago Amazon announced the Astro robot, an “Alexa on wheels” that follows you around your home. The year before, the company pitched a security drone. (It’s worth noting that both products are still available by invitation only).

Wildcards are a surprise, of course, but here are some of the most anticipated gadgets we’ll hear more about in the days and months to come.

phone

Samsung confirmed via a teaser video for the Unpacked event that it will be introducing new foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition to the usual memory and camera improvements, make sure the creases are less noticeable. Hopefully the price will be somewhat lower as well. Expect to see some peripherals as well, such as the new generation of Galaxy Buds earbuds.

[Animation: Samsung]Apple hasn’t set a date for its fall showcase yet. (I tend to wait until the last minute to do so). However, September is a pretty safe bet and we can expect the iPhone 14 to be in the spotlight as Apple rolls out four of his models this year, including the new Plus/Max versions of him. It’s a schedule.

Meanwhile, Google plans to start selling the Pixel 7 in October after announcing it in May. It will run on 2nd generation Tensor chips and will come with Google’s Magic Eraser photo editing tool (allowing you to remove unwanted objects from your photos). The Pro model has three rear cameras, while the standard model has two.

watch

Look for a larger screen and a sturdier casing on at least one model of the new Apple Watch. Apple is leaning more towards the sports market, and Bloomberg reports that the rugged version will come with a larger screen than the current model. The standard Apple Watch 8 and budget models are also expected to be part of the September event.

[Animation: Google]Meanwhile, in May, Google confirmed it would enter the smartwatch game with the Pixel Watch. It could be available sometime in October, possibly alongside the Pixel 7. The render the company showed shows a more minimalist design. Expect to focus on sports after some of the features in .

virtual reality

Virtual reality could be poised to take a big step forward this holiday season. Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 could hit stores by the end of the year (although early 2023 is still possible). Combining two of his OLED displays to give the user his 110-degree field of view, the headset utilizes eye-tracking technology to enhance immersion and reduce motion sickness. The controller has the same haptic properties as the PS5 controller. Also, the lineup of games is impressive, with VR installments for Horizon, Resident Evil and the No Man’s Sky franchise.

Meanwhile, Meta plans to introduce the Meta Quest Pro with more advanced sensors and mixed reality capabilities later this year. It’s expected to be a high-end product with a high-end price tag, likely targeting hobbyists and professionals alike. One rumored feature is a face tracking sensor that would make Metaverse interactions more realistic . Zuckerberg also touts the potential for Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities.

“Imagine working at a virtual desk with multiple screens. You can see your real desk so clearly that you can pick up a pen and write notes without taking off your headset. We can,” he said in revealing what was then called Project Cambria. “Or, I’m working out in my living room with a virtual instructor.”

But Apple is a true wildcard in the AR/VR space. The company is widely expected to introduce a mixed reality headset, but there’s no good word on when that will happen or what features it will offer. However, Whispers says it will combine elements of both VR and AR to allow users to blend digital content into the real world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90776125/fall-tech-gadgets-apple-samsung-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos