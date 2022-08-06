Google TV Live Content Partners Revealed in New Leak





Google TV is about to get a major upgrade in the form of its own live content. It’s unclear when the service will be available, but new information has revealed what channels will be available when it becomes available.

Once again, 9to5Google worked its magic by analyzing newly released APKs of the Google TV app downloaded directly from the Google Play store. After decompiling the APK, I found a line stating that there are 50 channels of entertainment. The line reads, “Enjoy 50 channels of live TV with no subscription, signup, or download required.” A real gem. This puzzle piece indicates that the upcoming service will be different than what is currently available on Google TV.

Currently, to watch content on Google TV, you have to sign up and download apps from your favorite provider. The uncovered lines indicate that no downloads or signups are required, so we can conclude that the 50-channel service will be something completely different than what is currently on the platform. , there is a reference to “Google TV Channels” in the launcher.

Additionally, the app description describes the types of content available at launch, along with services that offer “news, sports, movies, and shows.” Thankfully, there’s also a graphic within the app showing the 30 or so channels available, so you don’t have to guess what kind of show it is. Check out the images above to see if you recognize your favourites. Again, it’s unclear when this service will launch, but for the time being, current Google TV users will have to rely on supported services like Pluto TV, YouTube TV, and others. , Sling TV, Philo.

What do you think of the upcoming new live channels?

Source: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google

