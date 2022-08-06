Meet takeover changes Google Duo join link





Google announced last month that it would be merging its two video calling apps, Google Meet and Google Duo, and the transition officially began a few days ago. However, switches have at least one drawback.

In a support article, Google says direct calls to contacts or groups are free with no time limits, just like the previous Duo, but they’ve changed their rules for generating links to join meetings. If you set up a link-to-join meeting and you only have a free Google account (not Google One Premium), the meeting has a 60 minute time limit.

Duo and (old) Meet time limits

Google Duo had no call length limit for both audio-only and video calls. The only major limitation was the number of people who could participate in a single call. Duo was up to eight participants before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was raised to 12 in March 2020, and again to 32 a few months later. Until May 2020, Duo couldn’t even make group video calls on the web.

In contrast, Google Meet was built from the ground up for large businesses and organizations to video conference online. A Google Workspace account (set by your organization) can have 500 participants in the same call, but most Google accounts have a limit of 100. There is no time limit for Meet calls on paid Workspace accounts. This was also true when Meet was rolled back. We suggested making Google accounts free early in the pandemic, but that ended in 2021.

Zoom will force free calls to end after 40 minutes. Free Microsoft Teams meetings are limited to 60 minutes for groups and 30 hours for 1:1 calls. However, there are still some services that offer unlimited free calls, such as Microsoft Skype and Apple FaceTime.

Update: This article previously stated, “When you initiate a Meet call from a phone or tablet, there is no maximum time limit, but for free Google accounts, calls initiated from the Meet desktop web app are limited to 60 minutes.” He said. The real difference is between direct calls and conferences. Calls to specific contacts or groups of people are free with no time limits, but generating join-anytime links is limited to 60 minutes.

