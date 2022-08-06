



Google launches ‘India Ki Udaan’ to mark 75 years of independence

New Delhi:

Capturing the milestone India has reached in its journey of 75 years of independence, software giant Google pulled from its extensive archives Friday to launch a vibrant online show featuring artistic illustrations that tell the country’s story. announced the project.

Dubbed ‘India ki Udaan’, the project, run by Google Arts & Culture, celebrates India’s achievements and is ‘themed on India’s enduring and immortal spirit over the past 75 years’.

The project was officially kicked off at a glamorous event held here at Sundar Nursery, attended by Federal Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and officials from the Ministry of Culture and Google.

As part of the national celebration, Google also announced a partnership with the Ministry of Culture. “Achieving informative online content showcasing the contribution of the Indian and his evolution of India since 1947, with a focus on supporting his year-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in government. program,” the search giant said in a statement.

It also announced that the popular Doodle4Google competition for 2022 with the theme ‘In the next 25 years, my Indian will’ is now open for entries to students in classes 1-10.

“Winners of this year’s Doodle4Google will receive Rs 5,00,000 in college scholarships, Rs 2,00,000 in technology packages to schools/non-profits, with artwork featured on the Google homepage in India on 14th November. , Recognized Achievements, Google Hardware, and Fun Google Collections.

The four group winners and 15 finalists will also receive great prizes,” the statement said. enthusiastically campaigning.

In his speech, he also said Google could help the Ministry of Culture digitally map the boundaries of more than 3,000 centrally protected monuments.

It also helps digitize valuable archival material, he said.

“Therefore, we highly encourage the Google team to partner with the government on its transformational journey as we promote tourism destinations in India,” said Reddy.

The government later issued a statement saying the event was a continuation of a decade-long partnership between the Ministry of Culture and Google. This joint venture was organized under the auspices of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“India today is in the midst of a digital, data and de-centralization revolution. The digital revolution coupled with the ease of doing business has made India’s ordinary citizen a faceless, invisible and cashless society. The service is now available in the following ways,” Reddy said in a statement.

“India has made data available to users at the lowest rates as aggressive government policies lead the competition in the telecommunications sector. is competitive and ready for export,” he said. .

According to a Google statement, “In honor of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, today, throughout the anniversary, Google will offer hundreds of millions of Indians content and experiences created especially for the occasion, with products and We are excited to announce the launch of a series of special initiatives across the service year.”

The centerpiece of the celebration is a new online collection titled ‘India Ki Udaan’ available on the Google Arts & Culture website. The collection pays tribute to India’s rich cultural history, allowing people to relive, experience and be inspired by iconic moments from the past 75 years.

Published in English and Hindi, everyone can explore over 120 illustrations and 21 stories created by 10 talented artists. You can also see exhibits from various institutions across India, such as the Ministry of Tourism, Museum of Fine Arts and Photography, and the Heritage Administration of Indian Railways. Indian Academy of Sciences and Dastkari Haat Samiti.

“This initiative will provide a unique look at India’s amazing moments and help people understand India’s modern history, its iconic figures, the scientific and sporting achievements they are most proud of, and how Indian women are. The collection expands with a unique blend of archival and artistry for people in India and around the world. will be done,” he added.

Combining technology with India’s rich cultural heritage, the new Google Arts & Culture collection “India Ki Udaan” (literally, “India flies”) “is inspired by India’s enduring and immortal spirit over the past 75 years. I’m here.” Google said.

Simon Rein, senior program manager at Google Arts and Culture, told PTI that the “India ki Udaan” project “combines rich archival content with demonstrated artistic talent by illustrators.”

A physical representation of the new digital collection was also set up at the venue, featuring kite-shaped digital screens, photography with augmented reality experiences, and other technology-driven experiences.

Celebrating its 10th year in India, Google Arts & Culture has showcased India’s rich culture in many ways. Working with over 100 of his partners in India, he has brought India’s cultural heritage to people around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/business/google-launches-india-ki-udaan-to-mark-75-years-of-independence-3229817

