Things move slowly in Google Things to Do





Google keeps moving fast with Things to do (GTTD). The initiative provides ticket options, prices, and links directly within Google search results pages, providing visitors with a business listing of attractions, museums, and other ticketed activities, now published on Google Maps. .

Visitors can now see attraction ticket offers directly from Google Maps. However, most attractions and museums are not aware of GTTD or have not taken steps to increase direct traffic and bookings using the new service.

Today, only 15% of North American and European visitor attractions and museums are integrated into GTTD, and 59% are unaware or doing nothing, according to Arivals’ latest research report, 9 Attractions Trends for 2022. have not taught

Visitor attractions, or points of interest (POIs), including amusement parks, cultural attractions, monuments, museums, zoos, and other ticketed experiences, are central to Google’s strategy. GTTD is built around his POIs, linked directly from ticket options, prices and attraction lists in search results, now visible on Google Maps.

OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) and tour operators offering tours that include these sights can build their own listings around these POIs to increase their visibility in searches.

Attractions have the opportunity to solicit official site listings and drive traffic directly to their websites. However, OTAs and other ticket resellers may dominate the channel if attractions are not directly integrated.

How to list on GTTD

Visitor attractions and operators can only connect to GTTD through Google partners, including multiple booking systems, channel managers, marketing agencies and other partners.

For more information about GTTD and a full list of partners, see Whos Connected to Google Things to do.

This new research report by Arival and Tiqets is based on a survey of over 100 tourist attractions and delves into the key trends shaping the travel and tourism tourist attractions sector. This free report measures the recovery, adoption and digitization status of tourist attractions in Europe and North America, providing key benchmarks and guidance on technology, distribution, marketing and more.

