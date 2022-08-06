Google partners with state to provide free job training to Michigan residents – Macomb Daily





Are you looking for a job in digital marketing or information technology?

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in conjunction with the Michigan Office of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), announced a new partnership with Google. By giving 500 local job seekers free access to his Google Career Certificate training, we help Michigans get high pay and high incomes. Seeking jobs in growing fields.

Google Career Certificates will help 500 Michigans take a free path to high-paying careers in high-growth areas such as data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and UX design. Governor Whitmer said. in a news release. This program builds on the investments I recently signed into the bipartisan national budget, which includes his $600 million to strengthen the economy and empower workers and employers. $70 million included. I will work with everyone to help Michigans find high-demand, skilled jobs so businesses can grow in every part of this great state.

Participants can complete the online program in 3-6 months of part-time study, with no degree or experience required. Upon completion of the program, graduates connect with an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart and Google, who are exploring relevant roles.

Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Employment and Training Office, said Google Career Certificates are a great opportunity for Michigans to gain industry-recognized credentials and quickly increase their earning potential. increase. Participants can learn at their own pace and be prepared for the demands of today’s job market.

Google and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) provide access to these certificates through state workforce agencies such as LEO. Designed and taught by Google employees, each certification includes over 150 exercises and graded assessments, quizzes, or writing assignments to ensure rigor and proficiency.

Google is proud to offer the Google Career Certificate through the National Association of State Workforce Agencies. Through this partnership, we are working to ensure that all Americans have access to the job training they need to advance their economic potential.

Since 2018, more than 70,000 people in the US have graduated from this program. Of those, 75% reported positive career impacts such as new jobs, higher salaries, and promotions within six months of completing his studies, and 55% of his graduates identified as Asian. I’m here. , Black or Latinx.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or applying for a scholarship, please contact your local Michigan Works. service center. Scholarship recipients must have a computer, mobile device or smartphone, and access to the internet. If you don’t have access to one or more of these tools, a Michigan Works! representative can help. Scholarship recipients must complete the certificate within six months.

To find the nearest Michigan factory! Visit our Service Center, MichiganWorks.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/08/05/google-partners-with-the-state-to-offer-free-job-training-for-michiganders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos