Google makes it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for





Google is tweaking the behavior of citation searches in its search engine and improving Touch to Search in the mobile Chrome app.

A quoted search is when you put your search term in quotation marks and Google shows results that contain those exact words. The problem with the old style was that Google search results didn’t show where the term appeared on the page. I had to do a little digging. But now, a small snippet appears below the search results (opens in a new tab) and shows you exactly where the quoted term is in bold.

It looks like the update is already enabled. Typing the quoted search term into a Google search yielded results that included a snippet displaying the phrase, sure enough.

In a blog post about the update, Google Search Software Engineer Yonghao Jin explained that the reason the snippet wasn’t added earlier was that it became difficult to implement on some web pages. A particular phrase may be behind the page menu or in another part of the website, so you’ll have to spend time finding it. Despite this issue, Google decided to update the snippet.

Google admits that the snippet changes are neither perfect nor universal. If a web page contains a quoted term multiple times, the “snippet may not display all of them. [too] far away from each other. ” Terms in bold are used almost exclusively in desktop Google searches. The announcement states that bolded text will not appear in certain search modes such as Images and News, or snippets found on mobile.

I asked Google for other search variations that use bold text in snippets. I will update this story if I get a reply.

Mobile Chrome Tweaks

As for Chrome mobile, we’ve made some new tweaks to its Touch to Search feature (opens in a new tab).

Tap to search allows users to highlight specific words or phrases for quick searches without leaving the page. You can check for updates as they are released by updating Google Chrome on your mobile device.

This tool now gives you more control over how users interact with features. of Chrome[設定]in the menu[Google の結果に周囲のテキストを含める]option can be enabled. This will include the text around the highlighted word in Google Search for better results. Accepted hand gestures have also been tweaked, as Google says it’s recently standardized the process. Chrome now recognizes his single tap as a highlight.

The announcement also revealed that Google is working on new Chrome features. One of them is adding suggestions based on the words or phrases you highlight. For example, highlighting the word “San Francisco” may result in suggestions for “San Francisco Events” or “San Francisco Population.”

For more Chrome news, we highly recommend checking out our article on Chrome 104. A total of 27 security flaws were fixed in this update, 7 of which were considered “High Severity”.

