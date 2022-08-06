Connect Pipedrive to Google Sheets and Google Docs





new activity

Triggered when a new activity is created.

Activity matching filter

Triggered when an activity matches a Pipedrive filter.

new contract

Triggered when a new deal is created.

Deal Matching Filter

Triggered when a deal matches a Pipedrive filter.

new lead

Triggered when a lead is created.

new note

Triggered when a new note is created.

new organization

Triggered when a new organization is created.

Organization match filter

Triggered when an organization matches a Pipedrive filter.

pipe drive

Triggered when a new person is created.

schedule

trigger

pipe drive

Triggered when a person matches a Pipedrive filter.

schedule

trigger

pipe drive

Triggered when an opportunity stage is updated.

instant

trigger

pipe drive

Triggered when an existing deal is updated.

instant

trigger

pipe drive

Triggered when an existing org is updated.

schedule

trigger

pipe drive

Triggered when an existing person is updated.

schedule

trigger

pipe drive

Add a product to a deal.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new activity.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new deal.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Upload files to attach to deals, individuals, organizations, activities, products, or notes.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Add followers to deals, organizations, people, or products.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new lead.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new note.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new organization.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new person.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Create a new product.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Update an existing activity.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Update an existing deal.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Update an existing org.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Update an existing person.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for activities by subject.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for deals by name.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for your organization.

schedule

action

pipe drive

find people

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for products by name.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for products by name, ID, or product code (with item support).

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for users by name, email, or ID.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for activities by subject or create one if none are found.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for a deal by name or create a deal if you can’t find it.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for your organization by name or create one if you can’t find it.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for a person by name or create one if you can’t find it.

schedule

action

pipe drive

Search for a product by name or create one if you can’t find it.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet.

instant

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when creating a new spreadsheet.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet.

instant

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new worksheet is created in Spreadsheet.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new column in a specific spreadsheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new row in a specific spreadsheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Creates one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new worksheet by copying an existing worksheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create an empty spreadsheet or duplicate an existing spreadsheet. Optionally specify a header.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a blank worksheet with a title. Optionally specify a header.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Deletes the contents of a specific spreadsheet row. Deleted rows appear as blank rows in the spreadsheet. Please use with caution.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Update a specific spreadsheet row.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Finds a large number (up to 10 rows) of matching columns and values.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Returns many rows (up to 20 rows) as a single JSON value and flat rows (line items).

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Find rows by column and value. Returns the entire line if found.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Find or create a specific lookup row.

schedule

action

Google Docs

Triggered when a new document is added (in any folder).

schedule

trigger

Google Docs

Triggered when a new document is added to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

Google Docs

Append text to an existing document.

schedule

action

Google Docs

You can base a new document on an existing document and replace placeholder variables ({{name}}, {{email}}, etc.) in the template document.

schedule

action

Google Docs

Copy an existing file from another service into Documents. If possible, convert the file to Google Doc format.

schedule

action

Google Docs

Create a new document from text. It also supports limited HTML.

schedule

action

Google Docs

Search for a specific document by name.

schedule

action

Google Docs

Find or create a specific document.

schedule

action

