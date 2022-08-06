Tech
Connect Pipedrive to Google Sheets and Google Docs
new activity
Triggered when a new activity is created.
Activity matching filter
Triggered when an activity matches a Pipedrive filter.
new contract
Triggered when a new deal is created.
Deal Matching Filter
Triggered when a deal matches a Pipedrive filter.
new lead
Triggered when a lead is created.
new note
Triggered when a new note is created.
new organization
Triggered when a new organization is created.
Organization match filter
Triggered when an organization matches a Pipedrive filter.
pipe drive
Triggered when a new person is created.
schedule
trigger
pipe drive
Triggered when a person matches a Pipedrive filter.
schedule
trigger
pipe drive
Triggered when an opportunity stage is updated.
instant
trigger
pipe drive
Triggered when an existing deal is updated.
instant
trigger
pipe drive
Triggered when an existing org is updated.
schedule
trigger
pipe drive
Triggered when an existing person is updated.
schedule
trigger
pipe drive
Add a product to a deal.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new activity.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new deal.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Upload files to attach to deals, individuals, organizations, activities, products, or notes.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Add followers to deals, organizations, people, or products.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new lead.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new note.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new organization.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new person.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Create a new product.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Update an existing activity.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Update an existing deal.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Update an existing org.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Update an existing person.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for activities by subject.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for deals by name.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for your organization.
schedule
action
pipe drive
find people
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for products by name.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for products by name, ID, or product code (with item support).
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for users by name, email, or ID.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for activities by subject or create one if none are found.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for a deal by name or create a deal if you can’t find it.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for your organization by name or create one if you can’t find it.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for a person by name or create one if you can’t find it.
schedule
action
pipe drive
Search for a product by name or create one if you can’t find it.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet.
instant
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when creating a new spreadsheet.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet.
instant
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new worksheet is created in Spreadsheet.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new column in a specific spreadsheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new row in a specific spreadsheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Creates one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new worksheet by copying an existing worksheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create an empty spreadsheet or duplicate an existing spreadsheet. Optionally specify a header.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a blank worksheet with a title. Optionally specify a header.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Deletes the contents of a specific spreadsheet row. Deleted rows appear as blank rows in the spreadsheet. Please use with caution.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Update a specific spreadsheet row.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Finds a large number (up to 10 rows) of matching columns and values.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Returns many rows (up to 20 rows) as a single JSON value and flat rows (line items).
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Find rows by column and value. Returns the entire line if found.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Find or create a specific lookup row.
schedule
action
Google Docs
Triggered when a new document is added (in any folder).
schedule
trigger
Google Docs
Triggered when a new document is added to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
Google Docs
Append text to an existing document.
schedule
action
Google Docs
You can base a new document on an existing document and replace placeholder variables ({{name}}, {{email}}, etc.) in the template document.
schedule
action
Google Docs
Copy an existing file from another service into Documents. If possible, convert the file to Google Doc format.
schedule
action
Google Docs
Create a new document from text. It also supports limited HTML.
schedule
action
Google Docs
Search for a specific document by name.
schedule
action
Google Docs
Find or create a specific document.
schedule
action
