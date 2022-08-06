Free Download Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg





Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg PC Game 2022 Overview

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony has been loved by many players since its initial release, they praised the quality of gameplay and soundtrack as well as Banpai Akira’s sharp and gothic reinterpretation of Touhou characters, this title is the improved version of the original game that supports HD redesigned graphics and a variety of Bonus features. Hoping that more players will enjoy Reimu’s adventure, the game now supports 6 languages ​​including English. Fans of the original game and Touhou Project also can’t miss the full Japanese voice acting, which is the exclusive feature of the enhanced version.

＜ List of Japanese voice actors

• Remo Hakuri (Voice: Rina Sato) • Marisa Kirisami (Voice: Ryoko Shintani) • Remilia Scarlett (Voice: Eri Kitamura) • Sakuya Izayo (Voice: Miyuki Sawashiro) • Serno (Voice: Aoi Yuki) HONG MEILING (Voice: Satomi) Sato) • PATCHOULI KNOWLEDGE (Voice: Noriko Rikimaru) • ALICE MARGATROID (Voice: Haruka Tomatsu) • SUIKA IBUKI (Voice: Miho Okasaki)

a story

Gensokyo faces a sudden turmoil when the Scarlet Mist spreads again. To Reimu Hakurei, this strange phenomenon was like something familiar. ”Is this a vampire doing?” , and finding out the true cause of the disturbance…. But this time, the path to the palace was a little different than usual.

Features

Colorful dialogues between Touhou characters the player turns into Reimu Hakurei and sets out to find the true cause of the crimson mist. On their way to the Vermilion Demon Mansion, they will interact with various Toho characters in a number of intense danmako (bullet hell) battles, Remo’s weapons, the player will fight their way to the cause of the turmoil by using the right weapons in the right situations. Reimu has the “Purification Wand” for head-to-head combat, and the “Ofuda” for attacking flying enemies. She herself can fly too, and Marissa and Cerno join the party! Marisa Kirisame and Cirno join Reimu in her adventure, and they support her with the attacks of their partners. The player can summon them on the Souls account. To lead the battle to victory, they have to carefully decide when to seek the help of a partner. Survive the Touhou style bullet hell! Playing the role of Reimu Hakurei, the player will face and fight Touhou characters such as Hong Meiling, Sakuya Izayoi and Alice Margatroyd. The inhabitants of the Scarlet Devil Mansion will surround the player with ferocious patterns, and behind them stands the vampire Reimu who is searching for him…….Here comes Suika Ibuki as a new partner! Suika Ibuki, the “oni” who loves to party and drink, waits for Reimu at the Vermilion Devil Castle. In this version, she joins Reimu as her third partner! Use her partner’s unique skill to attack enemies at the expense of souls. Extra Easy Mode Extra Easy Mode is available for players who are not familiar with action and shooting games. This mode can be selected in the options. Compared to the original version, Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony is packed with additional items including in-game challenges, BGM combos, and exhibits that will satisfy both beginners and challenge lovers alike. Screen shots may not represent a complete product.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: Koumajou_Remilia_Scarlet_Symphony_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 821MB MD5SUM: 53e7679ca5da9fa7231295

Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg System Requirements

Before you start Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows® 7 (SP1) / Windows® 8 / Windows® 8.1 * Processor: 2.6 GHz Intel® Core™ i5-750 or 3.2 GHz AMD Phenom™ II X4 955 * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD5850 (1 GB VRAM) * Storage: 1 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX 11 audio device

Enhanced:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows® 10 * Processor: 3.3 GHz Intel® Core™ i5-6600 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350 or better * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD AMD Radeon R9 390 or better (2 GB VRAM) * Storage: 1 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX 11 audio device

Free Download Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg

Click on below button to start Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

