



Digimon Survive Chronos Free Download for PC game setup with single direct link for Windows. It is a great role playing game.

Digimon Survive Chronos PC 2022 Overview

Digimon Survive offers a hybrid visual novel and tactical RPG set in a mysterious world full of dangerous monsters and deadly battles that will test your ability to survive. After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself in a world populated by fierce enemies and new allies. Join Takuma and his friends as they battle their way home. Create your own story in this exciting visual novel with turn-based combat. – Rich Visual Novel Experience – Unfold a dark story of friendship and survival filled with thrilling drama, a unique cast of characters, and dark potential choices. – A Mysterious Explore underworld regions full of hidden secrets and Digimon to recruit. – The power is yours – Your choices affect the gameplay: you bond with other NPCs, the evolution of your Digimon, and the outcome of your adventure. – EXCITING AND STRATEGIC GAMEPLAY – Convince your opponents to join your team and evolve them to fight alongside you in exciting turn-based battles.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: ChronosGame File name: Digimon_Survive_Chronos.zip Game download size: 6.7 GBMD5SUM: f5c1c93c52bf7fbdcc1f855ca2bf71c5

Digimon Survive Chronos System Requirements

Before you start Digimon Survive Chronos Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 or AMD FX-4350 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 * Storage: 15 GB available space * Additional notes: Setting: Low

Enhanced:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT * Storage : 15 GB available space * Additional notes: Setting: High

Digimon Survive Chronos Free Download

Click on below button to start Digimon Survive Chronos. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

