Intel Denies Meteor Lake Delayed To 2024, Says Consumer Chips Will Launch In 2023





Intel had an incredibly tough quarter, unexpectedly losing $500 million due to poor PC purchases. Yesterday seemed like worse news. Rumors have circulated that Intel’s next big flagship processor, Meteor Lake, will be delayed until 2024. This puts him one year behind schedule. (At the February investor meeting, Intel said Meteor Lake would be powered up this summer before shipping in his 2023.)

However, Intel has flatly denied these rumors today, with spokesperson Thomas Hannaford telling The Verge that not only are they untrue, but Meteor Lake will actually ship and launch in 2023. and made available to consumers.

Intel Client Processor Roadmap, Investor Day 2022 Image: Intel

This is good for Intel, as Meteor Lake has been one of Intel’s most important developments in years. Not only is this the first client processor for the company’s Intel 4 architecture (previously known as 7nm), it’s also the first to use extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) for manufacturing. It’s also the first major release from Intel where the processor uses a chiplet design. Components can be combined like Lego. Intel had already begun the move to hybrid his chips similar to smartphone chips that combined performance and efficiency cores from 12th Gen Alder Lakes, but it’s not the same thing.

The idea that Meteor Lake is still on track shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who heard Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings call. So Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told investors that the company he plans to deliver Meteor Lake in 2023 has shown good performance both in our and our customers’ labs and is already widely It said it was sampled by customers.

Of course, having samples available to customers doesn’t equate to being ready for consumer launch, but Intel has now revealed that it will still be ready for consumer use in 2023. I’m here.

A report by TrendForce suggests that the incident is having a major impact on TSMC’s production expansion plans, with Intel not even starting mass production of its main Meteor Lake components until the end of 2023. TSMC did not comment on his Intel, but denied in a statement to the Chinas Economic Daily that the company’s capacity expansion projects were affected.

In its second quarter earnings call, Intel said it had already shipped 35 million units of its 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. Raptor Lake, possibly known as Intel’s 13th Gen Core, should arrive later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/23294064/intel-deny-meteor-lake-delay-2023-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos