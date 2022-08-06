Bossier Chamber Names Tech Military Community Champion





Louisiana Tech University was named a Military Community Champion by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce for its commitment to growing its community by investing in the military, their families and veterans. ”

The new program, launched in May, will focus on organizations doing more than supporting the military within Bossier City, said Lisa Johnson, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. rice field.

I know many retailers offer military discounts, but I also know there are many other organizations that can’t necessarily offer it, but there are other ways to show support for our military. There are also many So this program was created to showcase our community and how each of these organizations champions the military.

Techs’ relationship with Barksdale Air Force Base is a long and strong one. Founded over 50 years ago, Tech Barksdale’s programs are designed to help military students get the most out of credits earned elsewhere. Many classes are online today.

Most recently, the Louisiana Tech Research Institute at Bossier City’s National Cyber ​​Research Park partnered with the Cyber ​​Innovation Center to support several defense sector efforts.

The Veterans Resource Center is a partnership between Tech and Bossier Parish Community College veterans and their families to receive services and information. This collaboration will improve the ability of veterans to earn a bachelor’s or graduate degree closer to home.

As Dr. Dickey continues to develop strategies to recruit, retain, and educate a diverse community of students who contribute to Techs’ inclusive learning environment, the nation’s veterans and active duty military remain an important part of the Tech Family. part of it. Crawford, Techs Vice President of Student Placement.

Also in March, for the ninth year in a row, the university was named Silver on Victory Media’s 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list.

