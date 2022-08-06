How Small Retailers Can Leverage SEO — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





As a small retail business, it’s all about appealing to your target audience.

For a real customer experience to be fruitful, you need to hire friendly staff, create a welcoming environment, and retain loyal customers. But what about the online perception of your business? Is it the same?

SEO (search engine optimization) campaigns are proven to create an attractive and intriguing online environment for retail businesses.

In summary, the SEO component equates to two words: “user experience.” SEO can be complicated, but your SEO campaign will be successful if you provide the best user experience compared to your competitors.

We’ve put together this article to show you the basics of how to leverage SEO in your business and maximize your online user experience.

Make sure your website is secure

Google has stated that security is their number one priority when it comes to ranking websites. Having an HTTPS website is essential for SEO. HTTPS is a secure version of HTTP, the protocol in which data is transmitted between your browser and a connected website.

HTTPS sites encrypt all communication between your browser and the website. This helps protect against eavesdropping and man-in-the-middle attacks if someone attempts to intercept your communications.

To check if a website has HTTPS security, check the URL. Sites that start with “https://” are secure sites. If it starts with “http://”, it’s not. Also, when you visit a site, you’ll see a lock icon in your Chrome browser to indicate that it’s a secure site.

Improve website speed while remaining mobile friendly

A mobile friendly website provides a great online user experience. You only have seconds to make a first impression, so your website should look great on desktop and mobile devices.

Nearly 61% of website traffic in 2020 came from mobile phones. You can check if your website is mobile friendly here. If your site looks weird on a mobile phone screen, users are more likely to click through to another site.

To make sure your website is user friendly on mobile devices:

Use responsive design

Optimize your image

Limit pop-ups

use a large font size

Stick to one call to action (CTA) per page

use plenty of white space

Keep the menu short and sweet

Additionally, here are some ways to increase your website speed. Overall, I want a website that loads in under 3 seconds.

Sites with lots of videos and large images should either compress them or use a content delivery network (CDN). A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a group of servers around the world that deliver her web pages based on the user’s geographic location.

Also use Google Analytics, a free service that provides detailed statistical information about website visitors.

Google Analytics is essential for understanding your audience, their needs and interactions with your website. Understanding this data allows us to improve our marketing efforts, website design and user experience.

Intuitive website design and navigation

Your website should be easy to navigate for users and search engine crawlers. A well-designed website has a logical structure with easy navigation that allows visitors to find what they are looking for quickly and easily.

To make your website more intuitive:

Use descriptive titles and meta descriptions

Organize content into categories and subcategories

Use breadcrumb navigation

Add search bar

Include sitemap

Make sure your page is mobile friendly

Creating an intuitive website design takes time and effort, but it’s worth it. A better user experience and a higher search ranking for your site.

Improve content relevance

Content relevance has a big impact on SEO. To make sure the topic you are writing about is relevant to your business, product or service, you need to write content that is useful and valuable to your target audience.

Please try it for content creation. Build your ideal customer persona. Please tell us your name, age, occupation, interests, places you often go, etc. Then ask what kind of searches you do on Google.

Thinking this way should generate topics that your target audience will be interested in. From there you can see what you want to write.

For example, let’s say you run a coffee shop. An article that is likely to interest your customers is “7 Types of Coffee: Everything You Need to Know.

The content of this article is relevant to your business and what coffee lovers want to read.

Another way to make sure you’re writing relevant content is to do keyword research using tools like Google AdWords Keyword Planner and Moz Keyword Explorer.

These tools let you see how many people are searching for a particular term or phrase and how difficult it is to rank for that keyword. A more expensive and comprehensive tool is Ahrefs, according to Digital Authority Partners.

Utilize videos and images

4x more consumers would rather watch videos than read content. Using high-quality images and videos that are relevant to your business is one of the easiest ways to improve your online user experience.

Including images and videos on your website can also help improve your SEO. Website pages are more visually appealing, so people engage longer. The longer they stay on your site, the better your SEO will be.

Plus, videos are a great way to share the story of your business with your visitors.

Allow potential customers to connect to your business before they even walk through your physical door. How-tos, product demos, customer testimonials, etc. are also ideas for effective use of videos on your site.

Takeaway

Small retailers can take advantage of SEO techniques such as website content optimization, easy navigation, and proper image and video insertion to improve online user experience.

Applying these tips will keep your visitors on your site longer and help you rank higher in search engine results.

Finally, high-quality images and videos help attract potential customers to your business and educate them about your great products and services. We wish your small business success both online and in person.

