Utah Across Utah Tour for Utah Valley Technology





As many Utahans know, there are official and unofficial boundaries between Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Some students have stopped considering enrolling at the University of Utah. U May prevent graduates from applying for jobs in Utah County, south of the Silicon Slope Corridor. State law also literally prevents universities from establishing satellite campuses outside of Salt Lake County.

This week, University of Utah President Taylor Randall and other campus leaders crossed its borders and made US claims in unexpected territory.

At the first stop on his all-day road trip, Randall told executives at digital services company Podium that he wanted to get more red here.

On the third leg of the Trans-Utah Tour, a group of U-Leaders and State Commissioner of Higher Education, Dave Woolstenhulme, traversed Utah County from the Technical Center in Lehi to BYU Creamery in Provo and back to Point of the Mountain. rice field. They met with elected leaders from Utah County to discuss college priorities. We spoke with executives at Podium, essential oils and wellness company doTERRA about internships and hiring. We explored Geneva Rox’s sustainability innovations. It concludes with an overview of the points and a higher education hub on the site of the former Utah State Penitentiary in Draper.

Companies in Utah County focused on getting U students to participate in internships through summer intensive programs such as the Kahlert Initiative on Technology and boosting corporate recruiting efforts after graduation.

Hiring people is much harder than it was four or five years ago. Podium Founder and CEO Eric Rea says many businesses are realizing there’s a lot of great talent here in Utah.The best thing you can do is increase [computer science and engineering graduate] capacity. I had to recruit an engineer from Brazil. It would be much easier to recruit from here.

Next, Randall asked the Podiums founder if he could help the university bid for state funding to complete the new computer science building. Donors John Price and Marsha Price made her $15 million donation to her 209,000 six-story building. But the project will cost him $120 million and will require legislative and industry support.

Randall says the U educates 46% of the state’s computer science and computer engineering graduates, but students are now sitting in the aisles of the auditorium.

The letter from Podium could help prioritize classroom and office building projects for the upcoming 2023 Utah legislative session, the president added.

At doTERRA, company executives including CEO Corey Lindley and general counsel Mark Wolfert said the company wants to develop an internship pipeline from the United States.

We always want to hire the best people, says Lindley. We were always looking for ways to identify these students as interns and recruit them as scientists and executives.

Chris Farnsworth, director of human resources, said the company hopes to overcome the barriers imagined at the county line and expand its workforce with residents of Salt Lake County. We are promoting the establishment of Frontrunner stations nearby and providing transfer tickets to employees. About 20% of doTERRAs employees work remotely.

Farnsworth says he’s done some recruiting at U, but wants to do more.

University executives then met with elected officials from Provo City, Utah, Utah County, and the state legislature to discuss breaking down existential barriers between the U and Utah Valley.

We’re here to extend the reach and expand the impact of the state’s flagship university. But it’s all too easy to put competition first. I would like to lead with humility. We would like to work together with our sister schools.

Each of the eight state institutions of higher education has amazing strengths that I cannot duplicate. When I finish my term, I want to be remembered as a president who was a partner.

At the final stop, Point of the Mountain, overlooking the former Utah prison site, the university team met with Alan Matheson, executive director of the Point of Mountain State Land Department, and Republican Rep. Jefferson Moss, director of the Point Innovation Project.

Plans for the first 60-acre phase of the 608-acre project just west of Interstate 15 are merging as inmates move to a new prison west of Salt Lake International Airport, Matheson said. rice field. A sustainable innovation community may include research spaces, retail, offices, housing, entertainment districts, river-to-grazing trails, and internal circular transportation systems.

Part of that is creating a place that attracts talent. Part of that is making it where people want to program. Part of that is the facility, Matheson said. It’s all about higher education. Higher education is an important part of idea-generating innovation. We see it as essential rather than convenient to have.

Moss also credits a vision committee convened by Natalie Goshner, director of the Kem C. Gardner Institute for Public Policy, for advancing discussions on the space’s plans.

I look at this through a statewide lens that brings all the agencies together, Moss said. Without our involvement, we wouldn’t have even gotten close to where we are now.

