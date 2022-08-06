Blank Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Which is Better?





Summer is usually the right season for budget phones, and we’re blessed with two very interesting Android options. The Google Pixel 6a is the continuation of his Pixel family at a lower price point that brings Google’s best features into an affordable smartphone.

The Nothing phone (1), meanwhile, is the second consumer gadget from the Carl Pei-led company, which aims to break the expected rulebook in technology through sleek and unique product design.

They both have the same specs (on paper) and the same price, but which one is worth your money?

Phone Without (1) vs Phone Without Google Pixel 6a (1) Pixel 6a Price £399 £399 Display 6.55 Inch, 2400 x 1080, OLED Display 120Hz6.1 Inch, 2400 x 1080, OLED 60 HzCPUSnapdragon 778G+Google TensorRAM8GB6GB Storage Starting at 128GB128GB Selfie Camera16MP8MP Rear Camera50MP Wide, 50MP Ultra Wide12.2MP Wide, 12MP Ultra WideBattery Size4,500 mAh4,410 mAh Color White, Black Chalk, Charcoal, SageDimensions6.27 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches5.9 x 2.83 x 0.35 inch Weight 6.8 oz 6.28 oz1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Price and value

The Nothing phone (1) is not officially sold in the US, so compare prices in the UK. This phone has three configurations.

The Google Pixel 6a, on the other hand, comes in a single configuration (6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage) for $449/£399. Of course, picking specs individually here, we can say that the Nothing phone (1) is more cost-effective in terms of RAM.

But of course, a phone is more than a chipset, so this is a draw.

Winner: Draw

Blank Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Design

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 6a is certainly a more pocketable phone, but it does get a smaller display. I will explain this later.

Look beyond size to aesthetics and materials. In these categories, the Nothing phone (1) easily wins, but with a split design.

(Image credit: Future)

Personally, I love retrofuturism. A transparent back that shows off the phone’s internals, a unique Glyph Light interface, and a subtle dot-matrix signature of the brand’s logo. But when I showed this to my not-so-geek friends, they deemed it just weird overengineering.

Plus, the use of Gorilla Glass and aluminum in the construction gives it a premium feel that the Pixel 6a’s plastic back doesn’t provide.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Speaking of which, the two-tone split above and below the camera array adds a touch of flair to the 6a’s back. It faithfully copies the dramatic redesign we saw on the original Pixel 6.

On the front and sides, you might mistake it for a mid-tier Android phone that’s comfortable to hold, with a hole-punch camera centered on the flat display and gently rounded edges. .

With its aluminum edges and flat front and back, it doesn’t seem to go the other way, iPhone-esque. That, to me, is far superior to the phone (1) in terms of feel in the hand and eye-catching design.

Winner: No Phone (1)

Blank Phone (1) vs. Google Pixel 6a: Display

(Image credit: Future)

I’m going to say it When it comes to displays, nothing beats a phone (1).

The phone (1) gets a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 10-bit color depth, HDR10+, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 458 nits brightness, and 120 Hz refresh rate. It’s a gorgeous, smooth panel with rich colors and impressive contrast ratios.

Additionally, Nothing chose to use a foldable OLED panel so the company can fold the connector behind the display, leading to a symmetrical slim border around the display.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Pixel 6a has slightly thicker bezels to accommodate the wires, but the specs seem to suggest it’s good: a 6.1-inch, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with HDR support. , high brightness mode, over 1 million-1:1 contrast ratio, and full 24-bit depth with 16 million colors.

In fact, it’s as bright and colorful as the Nothing phone (1), but one spec is its downside: the 60Hz refresh rate. Returning to this slow speed is quite noticeable, and with many of the best budget phones offering more, this seems like an unnecessary cost savings.

Winner: No Phone (1)

Blank Phone (1) vs. Google Pixel 6a: Performance

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Google Pixel 6a adopts the Tensor chip from its flagship sibling. This always seems to underperform compared to the 3,000 Nothing phone (1) in the Geekbench test (2,918 multicore), but it’s a very different kind of chip. It performs well for most use cases.

A typical review of the phone includes loading dozens of Google Chrome tabs, running Netflix videos in the background, and swapping between several other apps like Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail. increase.

The Pixel 6a had no issues with this workload, switching quickly between tabs and apps without stuttering in the operating system or video. Plus, it’s perfect for graphics-intensive tasks like gaming and video editing. No stuttering observed while playing Call of Duty: Mobile

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the Nothing phone (1)’s Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset makes it a good phone for a fairly limited set of tasks. Adhere to the Nothing vision for smartphones: normal app usage with casual gaming and light multitasking, and you won’t run into problems.

Once you really start using Call of Duty: Mobile and processor-intensive apps like Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush video editors, the cracks start to show. The UI starts to slow down and input lag becomes apparent.

By the numbers, it’s really not that many. But through real-world performance, we can see that benchmarks only tell half the story.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

Blank Phone (1) vs. Google Pixel 6a: Battery Life

The Google Pixel 6a’s 4,410mAh battery is a bit smaller than the Nothing phone’s 4,500mAh cell (1), but the software seems to make Google’s phone significantly more efficient.

The Tensor chipset’s peak power management allows the Pixel 6a to run through a typical day (Netflix and YouTube streaming, web browsing, social media, gaming, photos, videos) and survive from age 7 onwards. is ready. : 20% electricity from 30:00 am until the end of work.

On the other hand, betting that older chipsets consume better power is simply not true. Wake up at 8am and follow his day until 8pm with normal work/entertainment (email, phone calls, social media, quick photo shoot, his Spotify during the day, games on his own time, YouTube) spent. Plug in with 5% battery remaining.

The Pixel 6a charges slower than the Nothing phone (1) and lacks wireless charging, but stamina is always more useful.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

Blank Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Software

Power is good, but how you use it matters.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Pixel 6a runs Google’s slightly modified version of Android 12. Android 13 is now nearing the horizon and the Pixel 6a will be one of the first to get it. I love all the small UI extensions Google offers on Material You. We also love the unique features like the Direct my Call and Hold for Me features that make it easy to talk to businesses.

Also, being Google, we have a big advantage when it comes to future support. 5 years of security updates and 3 years of major OS updates.

(Image credit: Future)

No OS surpasses Android 12, taking a different approach than many mid-range Android blowers. This includes a careful attention to animation that gives iOS-esque fluidity and movement. Along with its dot-matrix typography and interesting re-skinned apps like Voice Recorder and an expanded settings area for pull-down notification shades.

But through the company’s effort to simplify, there are some missing items here that really make us want to come back, like the lack of the original widget and some settings that are a few taps too far. .

Being a 1st generation OS, it has some stability issues. Specifically some quick settings and fluidity in certain sections. As for the future, Nothing has promised his three years of OS updates and his four years of security updates, leaving plenty of time for the team to work things out, but still sticking to Google’s commitments. I am falling behind.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

Blank Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Camera

To paraphrase Men in Black, it’s “old and broken” vs. “new hotness,” but the old isn’t really broken and it’s still a great smartphone camera.

The Pixel 6a relies on the same camera technology Google has used since the Pixel 3. 12.2MP wide angle at f/1.7 and 12MP ultra wide angle at f/2.2. Flip the front and you get 8MP at f/2.0.

Image 1/3

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Image 1/3

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Image 1/3

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Image 1/3

Of course, with the beauty of Google Pixel photos comes the magic that the software can create. Color and detail in photos are excellent from both wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Each camera is able to extract enough definition into small elements while giving the same sense of contrast that many photographers really love about the Pixel’s representation. It’s a smart phone, and you can see it in the slight noise in the nighttime photos.

As for the Nothing phone (1), it has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with f/1.88 aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 114-degree lens.

Up front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.45 aperture, and in a nutshell for this camera system, the Nothing Phone (1) is good enough for most situations.

Detail is crisp from the main rear camera, and the color science provides a nice, well-balanced image that, combined with expressive contrast, makes each image pretty punchy in most lighting conditions.

However, unlike the Pixel 6a, the evening photos seem to lack post-processing. This results in a loss of detail when the sun goes down and a fair amount of ISO noise.

It’s a matter of time and experience (as with any phone company). The more Nothing learns, the more it can apply to future mobile phones. But we’re not talking about the future, for now the Pixel 6a is a great budget snapper.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

Blank Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 6a: Which Should You Buy?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Nothing Phone (1) and the Google Pixel 6a traded many blows in this match, but once the dust settled it was the Pixel 6a who was left holding their hands high in victory.

With a standout design, great display, and wireless charging, nothing came close to knocking it out so early. It could be argued that some of these wins show that Google is resting a bit on its laurels with its ‘a’ line of phones. .

But the tried-and-true Pixel camera system is by far the best. The Pixel 6a wins here with a more powerful processor, an improved Google-centric software experience, and better battery life.

There are still reasons to check out the phone (1). You’ll love it if your primary concern in making a purchase decision is to focus solely on what makes it good. But for most people, the money is best spent on the Google Pixel 6a.

Winner: Google Pixel 6a

