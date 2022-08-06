H|T: The Healthtech Times Making babies cry for science





Verv completes $3.8 million seed round to develop home blood test kit (BETAKIT)

Self-test kits open up new ways for consumers to monitor their health everywhere. A variety of self-test kits are now available on the market for colon cancer, hepatitis C, vision loss, urinary tract infections, blood pressure monitoring, and more.

Tech giant Cadence expands into drug simulation software through $500 million deal (MEDCITY NEWS)

Cadence Design Systems provides computational technology used in fields such as communications, automotive, aerospace and defense. The company is now looking to add drug discovery to its scope by acquiring his OpenEye Scientific in a $500 million deal. OpenEye Scientific is a private provider of simulation software used in computational drug design.

With the help of Yoshua Bengio, Ubenwa uses AI to diagnose neurological problems from babies’ cries (BETAKIT)

Using machine learning, Ubenwa, which means child’s cry in Igbo, claims to be able to decode baby cries to detect and diagnose medical conditions that were previously difficult to diagnose.

T. Rowe Price clears nearly $200 million in funding led by Fidelity (Reuters)

A plunge in stocks on fears of a global economic slowdown has dried up funding for late-stage startups in recent months, but investor interest sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to push the healthcare sector have resilience.

“In this current economy, we don’t take it for granted that almost all Series B investors also invest in Series Cs,” said founder and CEO James Min. told to

Check out these Canadian tech venture funding reports from Q2. All data provided via briefed.in.BetaKit are briefed.in Tech Report media partners. Health cuts workforce as digital health firms included as part of restructuring move (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Included Health, the virtual care company formed from the merger of Grand Rounds Health and Doctor on Demand last year, recently cut its workforce by less than 6%, a company spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Healthcare.

Oncoutics secures $5.5 million CAD to help detect liver disease using AI (BETAKIT)

The expanding market for handheld ultrasound medical devices is now filled with players ranging from big names like GE and Philips to start-ups like Butterfly Network and Exo. But according to Oncoustics CEO Beth Rogozinski, these devices aren’t typically used in radiology departments.

These include primary care, emergency departments, [or] In the laboratory due to very poor image quality.

Teladoc shares fall on widening losses, weak guidance (BARRONS)

Teladoc said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $620 million. The company expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $45 million, well below Wall Street’s estimate of about $64 million, the company said.

Direct Primary Care Provider Everside Health Receives $164 Million (MOBIHEALTH NEWS)

Everside works with employers and unions to provide health care directly to workers, bypassing insurance company intermediaries. This includes health centers and virtual care, providing primary care, chronic disease management, mental health services, emergency care, occupational health and care coordination.

From Seed to Fork: Building Better Food Systems with Impact Investing (BETAKIT)

Ran Goel, founder of Fresh City Farms in Toronto, must start by emphasizing enough food and nutrients to feed everyone. Then the problem becomes: How would you do it in a way that could essentially continue indefinitely into the future?

Pear Therapeutics Announces Layoffs (MASS DEVICE)

The Boston-based company said it would sharpen its near-term business focus and cut headcount due to the macroeconomic environment, according to documents filed with the SEC after the market closed.

