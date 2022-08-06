Google launches ‘India Ki Udaan’ to mark 75th anniversary of independence





Capturing the country’s milestone in its 75-year history of independence, software giant Google has unveiled an online project featuring artistic illustrations drawn from its extensive archives to tell the story of India. Did.

India ki Udaan, a project conducted by Google Arts and Culture, celebrates the nation’s achievements and is “themed around India’s enduring and enduring spirit over the past 75 years.”

It was officially unveiled at a spectacular event here on Friday at the Sundar Nursery, in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials from the Ministry of Culture and Google.

As part of national celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of independence, Google has also announced cooperation with the Ministry of Culture for its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ program,” the software giant said in a statement.

We also announced that the popular Doodle4Google competition for 2022, themed “In the next 25 years, my India will be…” is now open for students in classes 1-10 to enter.

“Winners of this year’s Doodle4Google will be awarded a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, Rs 2 lakh technology package to a school or non-profit organization with their work featured on the Google homepage in India on November 14th. Recognized, Google hardware and fun Google collections, with 4 group winners and 15 finalists also winning exciting prizes.

Reddy inspired the Google team to create a special doodle about “Har Ghar Tiranga”. This encourages employees and others to actively participate in the campaign.

In his speech, the minister also said that the Ministry of Culture’s digital mapping of the boundaries of more than 3,000 centrally protected monuments could help Google better monitor sites and check for intrusions.

It also helps digitize valuable archival material, he added.

“Therefore, we urge the Google team to not only promote India’s tourist destinations, but to partner with the government on its transformational journey,” said Reddy.

“To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Google has announced the launch of a series of special initiatives across its products and services. We will provide content and experiences created specifically for you,” the statement said. .

The centerpiece of the celebration is a new online collection titled “India Ki Udaan” available on the Google Arts and Culture website. It pays homage to India’s rich cultural history and includes iconic moments from the past 75 years.

More than 120 illustrations and 21 stories, published in English and Hindi and created by 10 talented artists, can be explored along with exhibits from various institutions such as the Ministry of Tourism, Art Photography Museum, Indian Railway Heritage Board. increase. , Indian Academy of Sciences, Dastkari Haat Samiti.

“This initiative offers a unique perspective of India’s amazing moments and allows people to explore some of the most memorable moments in India’s modern history, its iconic figures, its most proud scientific and sporting and how Indian women continue to inspire the world. be extended.

Combining technology with India’s rich cultural heritage, the new Google Arts and Culture collection, India Ki Udaan (literally ‘India flies’), “is inspired by the enduring and enduring spirit of India over the past 75 years. I’m here.” , added.

Simon Rein, senior program manager at Google Arts and Culture, told PTI that the project “combines the rich archive content with the artistic talent displayed by the illustrators.”

A physical representation of the new digital collection was also set up at the venue, featuring kite-shaped digital screens, photography with augmented reality experiences, and other technology-driven experiences.

Kites have been used as an “optimistic metaphor” to describe India’s journeys over the past 75 years, Rein said, appealing to audiences at home and those not from India but wanting to learn about the story. Said it has also been used to attract and educate.

In its 10th year in India, Google Arts and Culture has showcased India’s rich culture in many ways. Working with more than 100 of his partners in India, he has brought the cultural heritage of this country to people around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi/google-launches-india-ki-udaan-to-mark-75-years-of-countrys-independence-azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav-8074062/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos