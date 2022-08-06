Hidden iPhone tricks to make your life easier





Starting with iOS 16, which releases in late 2022, Hidden Photo Albums and Recently Deleted Photo Albums will require a passcode to view the content.

delete old screenshots

You may have noticed other types of media that the app automatically separates by tapping the Albums section of the Photos app and scrolling down to hide it. Wiping out screen recordings can be an easy way to free up storage.It’s also an easy way to keep your memory library from cluttering up.

Remove apps from home screen (without deleting)

I’m a minimalist with app issues. I love trying out new apps, especially writing and his ToDo app, but I quickly find myself having dozens of home screens and dozens of folders full of apps to manage . Instead, I decided to remove them from sight.

long press the app[アプリを削除]If you select , a dialog box appears with[アプリを削除]or[ホーム画面から削除]options are displayed. If you remove the icon from your home screen, it will still appear in the App Library (swipe left until you reach the App Library). You can always return to the home screen later by doing the reverse operation. Find the app in your app library, press and hold,[ホーム画面に追加]Choose.

Rearrange your home screens in seconds instead of hours

Similarly, if you want to organize your home screen layout, you can move across the app screens without having to move individual icons. The icons will momentarily wiggle to reveal all the home screens. You can uncheck the ones you don’t want to see, or move each square to reorder them.

Pin messages from friends so you don’t lose them

Within Messages, tap and hold on a group or individual message to pop up several choices, including pins. Selecting it stacks that message thread on top of all other messages, including new incoming messages. .

Quickly lock your phone for added security

If you’re worried about authorities forcing you to unlock your phone with biometrics, there’s a quick way to disable Face ID and Touch ID. For iPhone 8 and later, press and hold the right button and either volume button at the same time for about 2 seconds.

Doing this will bring up a screen to power off the phone. See your Medical ID or access Emergency SOS. Showing this screen also disables biometrics, so you’ll have to re-enter your passcode to get into the phone.

