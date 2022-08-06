Jimmy Fallon Test Drives F-150 Lightning, Mustang on Subway Detroit Visit





Comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon burned rubber with the Ford Motor Company on Friday during a stormy visit to Metro Detroit.

The celebrity and former “Saturday Night Live” star surprised and delighted Ford employees by stopping by the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn after taking a test drive at Pontiac’s M1 Concourse.

Topping Fallon’s Detroit to-do list was the F-150 Lightning twist the automaker introduced in May. The Tonight Show host already owns a petrol-powered F-150 and is considering buying an electric version, a Ford spokesperson told The Detroit News.

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted, “A fun day at the Truck and Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan wowed our team building the (F-150). “Thank you Jimmy!”

Fallon accompanied Farley and the visit was pre-planned by management but came as a complete surprise to workers who were blown away by the entertainers’ willingness to chat and take pictures, said a company representative. person added.

In an interview with WDIV-TV (Channel 4), an affiliate of Fallon’s network NBC, Farley said of the F-150 Lightning: The interview was recorded on a truck during the day and broadcast on the evening news.

“Completely sold out for 3 years, driven by Jimmy”

After the test drive, Fallon was red in the face and enthusiastic.

“I just drove 100 mph,” Fallon said in an interview with WDIV newscaster Kimberly Gill.

“I just put it on the floor and you like flying back in your chair. Things have some kicks.

Fallon also did a few spins on the Bronco and some muscle cars. appeared in the

“We’re going to show off the new Mustang for the first time at the September show,” Farley told TV newswoman Gill. “We gave Jimmy a little preview. It’s fast.”

“This is a work of art,” Fallon opened his mouth.

Asked how he likes Detroit, Fallon rattled off his list of stops like a Motor City insider.

“I’ve been to Millers already. Got some burgers from Millers. On my way home, I’m going to get B.Q. Buddy’s Pizza at Slow’s Bar. Call Buddy’s.” please,” he said.

“What’s wrong, buddy?” he yelled at the ambulance after taking off after waiting during Fallon’s test drive. “You’re famous too!

“You should always be friends with EMS. You should always be friends with ambulance drivers.”

