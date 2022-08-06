NPower Texas Expands Free Tech Fundamentals Program to Dallas Fort Worth » Dallas Innovates





At a time when many young people are struggling to succeed, NPower Texas is expanding its flagship Tech Fundamentals program to Dallas-Fort Worth. The free training offers young people aged 18 to her 26 the opportunity to upskill for the high-demand tech jobs predicted to grow in 2022.

NPower has extended the application deadline for its next training cohort to August 15th.

This free, 16-week virtual training program was created for youth from underserved and marginalized communities in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as veterans and their spouses.

NPower’s Tech Fundamentals program teaches students the fundamentals of programming and information technology and provides students with the opportunity to earn a variety of certifications.

MISSION: TRANSITION PEOPLE FROM POOR TO MIDDLE CLASS

NPower is a national non-profit organization with a mission to move people out of poverty and into the middle class. Free technical training programs for young people are supported by donations from businesses and billionaires such as novelist and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated her $15 million to NPower last March.

NPower Alumni Success Stories

Two recent graduates of NPower Tech Fundamentals share program successes.

Before joining the NPower program, Rasheda Walker was facing some of the toughest times in her life. NPower said she knew she needed to acquire skills and training to alleviate the stressors in her life that impacted her ability to overcome many personal challenges.

When she saw this organization at a veterans job fair, she seized the opportunity of the free training and opportunities it could offer. She eventually received much-needed social support as well as technical guidance.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re new to something,” Walker said in a statement.

In just over five months, she learned new technical and life skills, earned multiple certifications, and began her apprenticeship at CITI.

“Not so long ago, these outcomes would have been unimaginable,” said Walker. “I plan to acquire new skills and work hard as an apprentice towards a full-time career in my field and then move on to advanced training.

Graduating from the program in the fall of 2021, Pravin Shrestha was the first in his family to come to the United States for his education.

He graduated from Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch and received a Bachelor’s degree from East Central University. After enlisting in his Army Reserve, he started his own business but wanted to explore his IT career.

After the pandemic hit, he found out about NPower, sold the business, and took the organization’s professional development classes. He successfully completed his apprenticeship at CITI and was recently promoted to a full-time role as his Analyst in Compliance Counter-Money Laundering.

Dallas-Fort Worth has ‘a lot of untapped potential’ for tech workers

NPower Texas executive director Jonathan Pride says expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth has been a long time coming. According to Pryde, the region “has a lot of untapped potential in the form of underserved youth and veterans.

The program’s effectiveness elsewhere provides a powerful blueprint for success in Texas.

“NPower Texas is one of the fastest growing vocational training locations in the United States,” he said, noting that DFW has the nation’s fifth largest skilled workforce.

NPower’s program was created to help businesses find new tech talent and young people to launch new careers.

NPower Texas in the Innovation Center south of downtown Dallas

NPower Texas is located in the Bill J. Priest Small Business Innovation Center at Dallas College, just south of downtown Dallas. Since 2013, this nonprofit has provided tuition-free technical training and certification to veterans and their spouses. According to his website at NPower, he offers an “alternative fast-track to tech jobs” with employers working to recruit diverse his IT talent.

80% of graduates find full-time jobs or continue their education.Average salary increased by 384% for her

According to NPower’s statement, students who participate in NPower’s programs graduate with industry-recognized certifications and the competence of IT professionals with one to two years of experience. Nonprofits also place young students on paid internships with businesses and nonprofits.

According to NPower national data, the nonprofit says 80% of its graduates find a full-time job or continue their education, and average graduate salaries increase by 384%.

Veterans Program is Supported by a Grant

The Veterans Program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Affairs Commission Fund for Veterans Aid, which provides grants to organizations that serve veterans and their families.

According to NPower, more than 400,000 veterans and their spouses living in North Texas are underemployed, making it difficult to adapt to a specialized workforce.

Over 50% of all jobs require technology or digital skills

NPower pointed out that in today’s economy more than 50% of all jobs require some level of technology and digital skills. According to NPower, a recent Microsoft Data Science report estimates that the US digital job capacity will grow to 13 million total new technology-driven jobs by 2025.

Outside of Texas, NPower has operations in New York, California, Maryland, Toronto, New Jersey, Missouri and Michigan.

To apply or learn more, visit the nonprofit’s website.

