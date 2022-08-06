JioGames Watch Streaming Platform Launches: What It Is And How It Can Help Gamers





JioGames, owned by Mukesh Ambani, has launched a streaming platform called JioGames Watch. The company says it’s a one-stop destination for watching all kinds of gaming content. It aims to be able to introduce to millions of viewers. We also integrate several audience engagement tools to give creators and influencers an edge over the competition, such as audience polls and emotes.

In case you didn’t know, JioGames is a one-stop platform that has revolutionized the online gaming space in India. This is an all-in-one app for great online games, tournaments and esports for casual gamers, game publishers and developers. The launch of JioGames Watches comes after a deep dive into the tastes and preferences of the gaming community.

At JioGames Watch, sports and gaming enthusiasts can find the best content, from live gameplay to video-on-demand (VOD) streams. Key highlights and features of JioGames Watch include:

1. Cross-platform availability: JioGames Watch is available on Jio set-top boxes (STBs) alongside smartphones. Currently available as a feature only in .

JioGames app available for Android, iOS and STB in India.

2. Video on Demand (VOD): JioGames Watch allows users to subscribe and never miss a stream from creators and influencers.

3. Various community events: Creators can interact with viewers through various esports events.

4. Seamless Experience: Creators can stream live games in high definition without lag or buffering.

5. Mobile Streaming: JioGames Watch allows creators to live stream on platforms with different resolutions and stream in FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p) and more with low latency.

6. Creator Resources and Tutorials: Creator Resources are available on the JioGames Watch platform for quick reference, including FAQs and guides on how to go live on the platform with your ideal stream setup.

