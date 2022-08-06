Half of companies are underinvesting in B2B payments





The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Payoneer, explores how payments orchestration can help international companies streamline their cross-border payments operations and maximize their cross-border growth potential. outlines how to help.

Global consumer demand for a convenient and hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments. B2B buyers also demand the same high standards for speed and versatility, but they are not widely available.

Vincent Choi, CEO of Pomelo Pay, said in an interview with PYMNTS that advances in digital payments at the consumer level have led B2B businesses to demand B2C-type FinTech in B2B, saying that these businesses are becoming increasingly personal. He added that he was replicating what he does with his natural ability and how to do it. Consumers interact with them and now want to replicate that in the business world.

The main findings of the PYMNTS playbook confirm him.

Almost all US consumers shop on Amazon or other e-commerce platforms. Many, if not most, US-based international companies are responding to the crossover effect to B2B by investing in deepening the integration of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR). Businesses offer a multitude of payment options, recognizing that offering buyers an extensive menu of payment methods has a beneficial effect on sales.

