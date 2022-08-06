5 Impressive Innovations in Today’s Racing Technology





The automotive world is full of new and exciting technologies. What many people may not realize is that many of these innovations come from racing. The technology that powers race cars today will also permeate family sedans of the future.

Rearview mirrors, disc brakes, and push-button ignition systems all appeared in race cars before they appeared in consumer cars. Racing and everyday driving are very different, but if racing innovations improve safety or convenience, they could make their way into road cars in the near future.

Here are five of the latest racing tech that could be in consumer cars of the future.

1. 3rd generation Formula E car

Formula E is the all-electric alternative to Formula 1 and aims to push electric vehicle (EV) technology to its limits. Early cars weren’t very practical, but the third generation features some impressive innovations.

The 3rd generation Formula E cars feature advanced regenerative braking, giving you the power you need to finish the race without recharging. As much as 40% of his energy these vehicles use during the race comes from electricity recovered from the brakes. That’s almost double what the second-generation racer regenerative braking can offer.

The Formula E battery is another cutting-edge innovation. The cells in these batteries are smaller and lighter than those found in road EVs, but deliver more power and charge faster. As technology improves and these systems become cheaper, EVs may become more convenient than ever.

2. Self-driving racing car

The race track has also become a proving ground for another recent automotive trend: self-driving cars. While self-driving cars still face some challenges in the consumer segment, racing cars represent a promising future.

In the Indy Autonomous Challenge, teams of university students and researchers build and race fully autonomous race cars. These cars are equipped with an array of tech, including three of his LiDAR sensors and six cameras, allowing them to race at over 150 mph without colliding with each other. These self-driving systems are advanced enough to correct spins and avoid accidents.

Self-driving cars won’t be going that fast on urban roads, but these extremes will help researchers develop safer and more reliable driving techniques. If you can keep your car safe, you can do even better at 35 mph.

3. New race trailer

Some racing innovations come from equipment other than race cars. The race-he-trailers that these vehicles hold when they’re not on the track may not get all the glory, but they’re equally impressive.

Many modern race trailers are climate controlled to keep the interior temperature comfortable. This makes hot days on the track more comfortable for the driver, but also protects the vehicle in the trailer. Protecting these expensive, high-performance vehicles from extreme heat and cold helps them stay in top shape longer.

Reinforced backdoors and floor hooks lock the vehicle in place when these trailers are moved. These systems could ripple into the consumer automotive world to keep vehicles shipped safely between manufacturers and auto dealers.

4. New tires

Tires are an integral part of any road vehicle, especially for high performance racing cars. Naturally, racing companies are always looking for ways to make better tires to keep drivers safe while maximizing car performance.

One of the biggest challenges in tire design is balancing grip and rolling resistance. Grip improves handling, but more traction usually means more rolling resistance and less fuel economy. However, recent advances have created a racing tire that meets both needs.

The new tire uses a high-grip rubber compound only where grip is most needed, and low-grip rubber for the rest. This multi-compound approach offers both low rolling resistance and high traction. Considering that 4-11% of fuel consumption is due to rolling resistance, these improvements could potentially save future drivers a significant amount of money.

5. Connected clothing

Another impressive racing innovation coming from outside the car is connected clothing. Today’s racer wears a smart shirt that collects data on important health signals such as heart rate and muscle activation. In racing, this will help the team understand the pressure of her G-Force on racers, but it could also help keep consumers safe in the future.

Clothes connected with new cars can let the car know that the driver is tired. These vehicles can warn drivers or use more autonomous features to keep them safe.

Drowsy driving causes 83,000 crashes each year, more than 800 of which are fatal. Recognizing the signs of fatigue before this happens can save lives. Given the huge potential for improving safety, the technology could soon appear in consumer cars.

Racing technology is promising for all cars

These innovations in race technology have potential well beyond the race track. As it becomes more common in racing circles, it begins to spill over into the consumer segment. The same things that make race cars perform better can make road cars safer, more efficient and more convenient. These five innovations aren’t the only racing tech that could one day shape everyday travel. As technology advances and these innovations become more affordable, they will impact road traffic as much as racing. No need to look.

What are your thoughts on these new technologies? Do you think we’ll see some of them in future consumer cars? Where do you think automotive technology is headed? Is electricity the future? Or will we be using fossil fuels in the near future? Let us know what you think on one of the social media pages listed below. You can also join MeWe social networks and comment on MeWe pages.

Last updated: August 5, 2022.

