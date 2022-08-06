MoIAT and EDGE establish UAE’s first Industry 4.0 enablement center





The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and EDGE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE’s first Industry 4.0 enablement center.

Entities will learn how enablement centers benefit from what has been achieved by the EDGE Learning & Innovation Factory (LIF), a high-tech learning, innovation, and demonstration center for Industry 4.0, operational excellence, and advanced technology Find out if you can.

In line with the partnership, EDGE will run initiatives, training courses and programs at the facility beginning in September, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of the technology in the industrial sector.

The Industry 4.0 Enablement Center raises awareness about Industry 4.0 technologies and practices, upskills manufacturers with specialized training curricula, demonstrates the benefits of 4IR technologies, supports the development of Industry 4.0 strategies, testbeds and open platforms. We carry out various activities such as creating Access to environments for piloting and co-developing innovative technologies.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, United Arab Emirates, commented: Advanced technology can help improve efficiency, productivity, safety and quality while reducing costs, optimizing supply he chains and creating jobs.

“The signed agreement will accelerate the adoption of technology in this sector, strengthen industrial resilience, enhance competitiveness, accelerate economic diversification, and promote a knowledge-based economy underpinned by high technology. It is very important because it fosters

Minister for Public Education and Advanced Technology Salah Al-Amiri added: The center empowers industry by helping companies adopt advanced technology and upskill their workforce, thereby increasing productivity and efficiency. Ultimately, the establishment of the center is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Industry 4.0 program and broader national strategy on industry and advanced technology.

Faisal Al-Bannay, EDGE’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: , operational excellence, and Industry 4.0 to ignite your data-driven organization.

EDGE Learning & Innovation Factory provides trainees with hands-on, experiential, gamified learning.

MoIAT, EDGE and the Emirates Development Bank signed a mutual agreement at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum this June to support manufacturing development at EDGE, one of the world’s top 25 defense advanced technology groups Did.

Read: Succeed on Emirates Forum: UAE company launches 300 products, allocates Dhs 110 billion to support manufacturing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfbusiness.com/moiat-edge-to-establish-uaes-first-industry-4-0-enablement-centre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos