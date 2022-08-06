



The Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration (AAS) is accredited by the Association of Collegiate Business School Programs (ACBSP).

This program is partially transferable to Eastern New Mexico University’s Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Online Degree. It is also partially transferable to the University of New Mexico and the University of New Mexico Highlands.

For more information on transfer options, please contact the School Advisor at the CNMs School of Business & Information Technology at (505) 224-3811.

For paid employment information related to the Fast Track Associate Degree program, please contact the CNMs Office of Career and Job Placement.

Email: [email protected]

CNMs School of Business and Information Technology offers an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Business Administration that can be completed in two years.

The program is designed and taught by highly qualified business and information technology faculty who have worked in the industry. This program is designed with working professionals in mind who need time and attention to work, family, and other obligations.

Classes in this program are offered in 7-week blocks. There are two blocks per semester and one summer block of 7-12 weeks. This accelerated approach to completing your degree is facilitated by taking classes in the evening and online.

For more information, please attend an information session.

Note: The Fall 2022 Fast Track Program will have two in-person classes per week. If there are any schedule changes due to COVID-19, the program will contact students to let them know.

Student Benefits Registration is on a term basis and classes are guaranteed to be offered on a term basis. You receive a Windows computer laptop. Each course includes an e-book. Dinner will be served before each in-person class session from 5:00pm to 5:30pm (restaurant gift cards will be provided as long as classes are online due to COVID-19) Centrally located car park is provided.Support and mentorship provided throughout the program: Former Students Faculty School Advisors School Achievement Coaches CNM Career and Placement Fees

Tuition for the Fast-Track Business Administration Program is $8,999.00. This is a flat fee that covers the full duration of the program.

Complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and contact your CNM Financial Aid Advisor. We accept all forms of federal and state financial aid, including Pell grants and student loans. We also accept the following payment methods:

VA benefits Employer tuition reimbursement/waivers Third-party payments Out-of-pocket payment plans available Admission and application requirements Apply to CNM. Take the Accuplacer test for proper placement in college-level courses. If you have taken her Accuplacer within the last 5 years, you can consider these scores as accurate placements. The Accuplacer exam can be taken at any of his CNM assessment centers. Reading & Writing Requirement Reading Score = 257 or above ORWritePlacer Score = 6 or above Math Requirement Quantitative Reasoning Score = 234 or above ORarithmetic Score = 264 or above

Participation essays are used in part to determine eligibility for participation in the program. In a paragraph essay format, you should discuss your background, current work experience, and goals (what motivates you to join this acceleration program).

July 22, 2022

Mandatory orientation August 23, 2022 First day of class August 29, 2022 Information session

We highly encourage you to attend our informational sessions to learn more or ask questions about the program structure, application process, financial aid, or any other questions. Sessions are usually Tuesday noon and Wednesday afternoon 5 It will take place at 30:30.

Classes are held twice a week from 5:30pm to 8:20pm and include online work. In Fall 2022, two classes will be face-to-face (face-to-face) and one class will be online. Participation in the program requires participation in both in-person and online classes.

Fall Cohort Nights: Tuesdays and Thursdays ProgramCourses

Program students take three classes in each seven-week block.

Course Class Credit Hours BUSA 1130 Business Professionalism 3 BUSA 1180 Business Mathematics 3 BCIS 1110 Information Literacy and Systems Fundamentals 3 BUSA 1110 Introduction to Business 3 ACCT 2110 Accounting Principles I 3 BUSA 1115 Business English 3

Mathematics 1130

Math Research 3 BUSA 2460 Business Ethics 3 ENGL 1210 Technical Communication 3 MGMT 2110 Business Principles 3 ACCT 2120 Accounting Principles II 3 BCIS 2217 MS Excel 3 BUSA 2240 Customer Service in Business 3 BUSA 2120 Introduction to Global Business 3 BUSA 2220 Human Resources Management 3 ECON 2110 Macros Principles of Economics 3 BUSA 2999 Business Capstone 1

If you have any questions about the course sequence or prerequisites to meet, please contact your BITSchool Advisor.

Smith Brasher HallCNM Main Campus900 University Blvd.Albuquerque, NM 87106

Notes for Fall 2022: Classes will be held primarily in-person, with some online classes.

In accordance with CNM’s Covid-19 policy, all students must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption. If exemption is approved, her weekly COVID-19 test must be taken and passed (her weekly COVID-19 test must be taken within 7 days of her last test). not).

You can request more information or review frequently asked questions.

