Who will win the 2022 election? Questions Kenyans Googled





Google shared data on the top trending searches and most-searched questions on its search engine, revealing what Kenyans were searching for between July 3rd and August 1st.

Trending questions about Kenyan elections include: When are the elections in Kenya, when will the campaign for the 2022 elections end, when are the elections in Kenya and who is in charge of polling stations?

Other top questions searched by Kenyans include who will win the 2022 elections in Kenya, how many days until the 2022 elections in Kenya, how long it will take to take office after the elections, and how long will the 2013 total be? When were the elections held, why were the 2017 elections null and how long will it take to sworn in a new president in Kenya.

According to Google, the trend also shows that Kenyans are monitoring political parties and their respective presidential candidates online.

David Mwaure Waihiga emerged as a trending candidate. This meant that searches for him spiked compared to others, followed by William Ruto, Raila Odinga and George Wajackoyah respectively. Trending searches are the searches with the most traffic during a specific time period.

This is an important time for Kenyan democracy, and it’s great that people are collectively turning to Google Search to find answers to their biggest election questions, said a communications and public relations manager at Google. said Sharon Machira,

live election updates

She added that we have partnered with ReutersGoogle to launch a Live Elections Results One-Box on August 9 at 2pm.

The tool will post the presidential results as they trickle in from polling stations five minutes after they are announced by the Independent Electoral Boundary Board (IEBC), improving the Kenyan experience on Google Search. Improve.

The live election update portal will be available in English and Swali and will show the results within 5 minutes after being announced by IEBC.

A notification will then be sent to all users immediately. The portal also displays the names and images of all candidates, as well as the party colors for the total number of votes cast for all presidential candidates.

Google’s Harassment Manager tool will also be used during the election. With this tool, you can detect the most likely harmful comments, mute or block harassers, and hide harassing replies.

Kenyans, especially those vulnerable to online abuse such as journalists, activists and politicians, can see posts based on hashtags, usernames, keywords or dates.

The Google Harassment Manager Tool was created by Jigsaw, a unit within Google. Jigsaw works with Twitter to research threats to open society and build technology that facilitates scalable solutions.

Use Jigsaws Perspective API to detect potentially harmful comments. It uses machine learning to identify harmful languages. A language is considered toxic if it is rude, disrespectful, or may pull someone out of the conversation.

Here are Google’s search trends for July:

Trending questions about the past month’s elections

1. When are the elections in Kenya?

2. When will the campaign for the 2022 election end?

3. When are the elections in Kenya?

4. Who is responsible for polling places?

5. When will the campaign for the 2022 election start?

6. How many days until the 2022 Kenyan elections?

7. How long after the election does the president take the oath of office?

8. When was the 2013 general election held?

9. Why was the 2017 election voided?

10. How long does it take to sworn in a new president in Kenya?

Top questions about elections in the past month:

1. Who will win the 2022 elections in Kenya?2. Can Laila win the 2022 elections?3. How many days until the Kenyan elections?4. When are the Kenyan elections?5 Who is most likely to become President of Kenya in 20226. When will the campaign for the 2022 elections end?7. Who is in charge of the elections at the polling stations in Kenya 8. When will the campaign for the 2022 election begin? 9. How long after the election will the president take the oath of office? 10. When did the 2013 general election take place?

Trend Candidates: (Trending searches are the searches with the highest amount of traffic during a specific time period.) 1. David Mwaura Waihiga2. William Ruto3. Laila Odinga4. George Wajakoya

Top Search Candidates: (This data represents the percentage when the search interest of all candidates totals 100%) 1. William Ruto – 63%2. Laila Odinga – 34%3. George・Wajakoya – 2% 4. David Mwaura Waihiga – 1%

Political parties ranked by search interest: 1. Contract Party – 48%2. Roots Party – 39%3. Umoja Party Resolution – 9%4.

Featured Political Parties: (A featured search is the search that generated the most traffic during a specific time period.) 1. Agano Party2. Azimio la Umoja Party3. Kenyan Kwanzaa Party4. Roots Party

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/news/politics/who-will-win-2022-election-questions-kenyans-searched-on-google-3905530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

