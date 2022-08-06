Black women lead: How Google is transforming black communities with the power of the digital world





We all know that knowledge is power and the more you know, the more you grow. The same sentiment applies to everyone, regardless of industry.

Wealth & Power’s experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture reveals how understanding digital skills can change the lives of move makers.

In 2020, Google launched Grow with Google | Black Women is leading an initiative in partnership with Dress For Success, The Links & Divine 9 sorority organizations in an effort to bring digital skills training to Black women around the world. They originally set a goal of educating and training 100,000 black women, but have since surpassed that goal, helping more than 200,000 of her worldwide as of 2022.

The panel, chaired by Cassandra Johnson, consisted of four Divine 9 Board members. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Nichole McCall, and Andria Daniels shared their success stories from the initiative in their respective perspective chapters. Through workshops and hands-on training, over 200,000 black women have been able to transform their careers and ultimately their lives simply by being informed about advancements in the digital world.

This program has had a huge impact on our community. Some women have changed their careers with the information they received through our digital skills training. At career development workshops, some were furloughed and now back in the workforce to interview for skills or back to things of that nature. So the program is really successful and impacting the community.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana – July 1-3, 2022

To continue this mission, Google recently announced a $175 million donation to Black Business in an effort to diversify its leadership.

