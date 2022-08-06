Great tech stories on the web this week (until August 6th)





neuroscience

The age of brain-computer interfaces is in HorizonGrace. The real novelty of the Wired “Synchrons device is that it’s much less invasive, and therefore less risky for the patient, because it doesn’t require the surgeon to make an incision into the brain. Called the Stentrode, the device has a mesh-like design. and is about the length of a AAA battery …Most neurosurgeons are already familiar with the basic approach required to insert it, allowing high-risk surgery to be done with the patient going home the same day. “And that’s the big innovation,” Cording says.

artificial intelligence

Meta puts its latest AI chatbot on the web and lets the public talk. The Verge “The real aim is to build a system that can have free-wheeling and natural conversations like humans do. The only way to achieve this is to let bots have free-wheeling and natural conversations. “The lack of tolerance for bots saying broadly unhelpful things is disappointing,” says Williamson. “And what we were trying to do is release this very responsibly and move research forward.”

biotech

This start-up is looking to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting Antonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review “A company called Renewal Bio is working with stem cell technology and by Jacob Hanna, a biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. Pursuing recent advances in a proven artificial womb, earlier this week Hanna started with mouse stem cells to form mouse embryos that his lab looks very realistic, with a beating heart, flowing blood, and a beating heart. We have shown that they can continue to grow in a mechanical womb for several days until they develop cranial folds.”

computing

Quantum-proof cipher Gizmodo, apparently cracked by Basic-Ass PCLucas Ropek “Breaking an encryption algorithm meant to withstand the most powerful cyberattacks imaginable may not be as difficult as we believe” In a paper published over the weekend, the researchers found that PCs with single-core processors (weaker than decent laptops) had just one “post-quantum” algorithm that was a candidate to become the cryptographic gold standard. We have proven that it can be broken in any way. time. “

automation

Automated technology could facilitate the development of AITammy Xu. MIT Technology Review “The idea is to allow people to pick the question they want to ask, point an autoML tool at it, and receive the results they’re looking for. That vision is the ‘Holy Grail of Computer Science.'” says conference organizer Lars Kothoff, assistant professor of computer science at the University of Wyoming. “You specify a problem, and the computer figures out how to solve it. That’s all you do.” must be found. “

robotics

Amazon announces deal to acquire Roomba maker for $1.7 billion Ars Technica “Pending acquisitions include 2017 grocery chain Whole Foods ($13.7 billion); It will be Amazon’s fourth-largest, after last month’s healthcare provider One Medical ($3.9 billion).iRobot is the world’s leading consumer robotics company, which primarily makes Roomba vacuums and RoboMop. We are manufacturing and are trying to get the Arobo Mower product on track as well.”

future

Graphene is a Nobel Prize-winning “wonder material”. Graphene may replace it Big Think “Graphene is a ‘wonder material’ made entirely of carbon atoms with great potential in the semiconductor industry. A related molecule called graphene might be even better. However, graphene is difficult to manufacture. Now chemists have found a way to make it in bulk. Now you can start researching. “

artificial intelligence

“Engine for Imagination”: The Rise of AI Image Generators James Vincent | The Verge “Artwork generated by AI is quietly beginning to reshape culture. The ability to generate images from has improved dramatically in quality, accuracy and representation, and now these tools are moving from research laboratories into the hands of everyday users, where new visual representation languages ​​are created and perhaps It’s causing a new type of trouble.”

the future of food

Plant-Based Burgers Won’t Make People Addicted to Beef Addiction Wired “The dizzying turn of the hype cycle has people wondering: Is the plant-based meat revolution already running out of steam? Whether or not meat replaces beef cannot be determined from stock prices or gross retail sales, but must instead rely on data from supermarket shopping cart research and analysis. Evidence suggests that the Great Migration has not occurred (yet).”

artificial intelligence

AI is not sentient. why do people say it is? The New York Times “It is true that as these researchers push forward, moments like Desdemona, where this technology seems to show signs of true intelligence, consciousness and sentience, are becoming more and more common. It’s not true that engineers in various labs in Silicon Valley have built robots that can emote, converse, and jam with lead vocals like humans. You can’t, but it has the power to mislead people.”

space

Zenno Astronautics wants to use electromagnets instead of FuelAria to move their spacecraft. Tech Crunch “The core technology is an electromagnet that produces a very strong magnetic field that can interact with magnetic fields possessed by other spacecraft or Earth to produce a torque. In addition, electromagnetic systems can also be used for satellite-to-satellite interactions, such as cleaning orbital debris, docking spacecraft, and servicing in orbit.…The company also uses its technology for manned or cargo We are working to protect the interior of one of our spacecraft from the vast amounts of radiation in outer space.”

