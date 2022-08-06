Google Duo turns into Meet – here’s what you need to know





After months of preparation and speculation, the Google Duo and Meet integration is finally here and the first users will see the change on their Android devices.

Google has decided to combine two video calling apps to provide a more comprehensive service that benefits all types of users.

However, the initial integration has caused some confusion, with various app names and features already baffling users. Here’s what you should know about the new Google Duo and Meet partnership.

Google Duo and Meet – what happened?

Google Duo, first released in 2016, will soon become Google Meet as the company seeks to combine consumer and enterprise tools into a single platform.

If you’ve logged into the Google Duo app over the past few weeks, you’ve likely seen an alert outlining how the service will soon become Meet, “with a new name and icon and additional features such as background effects.”

Name changes aside, Google says the two services already offer fairly similar functionality, so it shouldn’t cause much confusion for users. However, Google Duo users will now be able to take advantage of features like in-meeting chat, virtual backgrounds, visual effects, and start calls with up to 100 participants.

Now, with the latest Android update for Google Duo, the changes are officially under the new Meet branding.

After installation, the original Google Duo blue icon remains until the user opens the app. There, you’ll see a notification prompt that says “Duo has been upgraded to Meet”, and once approved, your app will redesign to the new Meet brand.

Google Duo users on iOS and iPad haven’t seen the change yet, but Google says it aims to switch all customers to Meet by the end of September.

The Google Duo web app will also remain pristinely branded for now, but Google also says it will redirect to the Google Meet page in the coming weeks.

For those who had already updated (including TechRadar Pro), this resulted in a strange intermediate setup of having two apps titled “Google Meet (original Duo)” on the device. I hope the company will fix this soon.

How can I get it?

The Google Duo app listing remains in the Play Store and iOS App Store for now, and users can download and install it the usual way.

To try out the new version of Meet and enjoy all the features, users just need to sign in with their Google account. This is because meetings are not available for accounts set up with just a phone number.

All Duo users’ conversation history, contacts, and messages are still stored in the app, Google added. No need to download new apps or pay extra fees.

Google Duo users are also reassured that “the updated Duo app on mobile devices will continue to offer free video calling capabilities. Conversation history, contacts and messages will remain intact.”

