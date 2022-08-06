Virtuoso Holds First-Ever Travel Tech Summit





Why we’re pricing: Virtuoso kicks off its inaugural Travel Tech Summit at its Virtuoso Travel Week event in Las Vegas this month, bringing new innovations to the center stage of travel technology and spotlighting strategies to move the industry forward. increase.Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer

Virtuoso, the leading global network dedicated to luxury and experiential travel, will host its first ever Travel Tech Summit at ARIA Resorts & Casinos on August 14th from 10am to 1pm during the Virtuoso Travel Week event. It will be held.

Summit consists of three distinct components. The VC panel focuses on the innovations and long-term opportunities that investors are seeking and funding. A startup showcase showcasing companies that are addressing the obstacles currently facing the travel industry. Led by technology entrepreneur and investor Virtuoso board member Gilad Berenstein and Virtuoso senior vice president of digital and consumer goods products Travis McElfresh as big idea speakers, Virtuoso puts technology at the heart of the stage. , the network works best by having choices when it comes to technology solutions.

Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch says innovation and pushing the boundaries are what Virtuoso has always been about. Our incubator his program helped launch his travel tech company, which is at the core of our business today. This Travel Tech Summit is just the next step in fostering innovation and ensuring that travel technology benefits our agents, advisors and partners who work with us. We believe in fostering technology that enhances the value of human connections. As I’ve been saying for over 20 years, let’s automate the predictable and humanize the exceptional.

The Summit begins with a broad, macro-perspective and eventually narrows down to the grassroots level. Berenstein kicks off the session with a broad overview addressing five key themes. The financialization of travel and how it leads to a better consumer experience. The role of creators and influencers. Aggregation and Super App. Emerging technologies focused on the Metaverse and his Web3. In this opening his presentation, four Big Ideas speakers delve into each category. A panel of venture capitalists will then discuss their perspectives as investors. Finally, the Startup Showcase showcases five of his new companies developing solutions to alleviate pain points in the travel industry and demonstrating real-world applications.

After attending so many industry events, both public and private, there seemed to be no place for innovators focused on luxury travel and the advisor/agency model, Berenstein said. The purpose of this summit is to bring together the industry’s top minds, from the biggest innovators to companies funding development, entrepreneurs and start-ups to bring these visions to life.

Speakers for each session are:

Big Idea Speaker:

Khalid Meniri CEO and Founder of Selfbook

Ethan Hawkes Head of Strategic Partnerships, Hopper

Karen Bolda, Senior Vice President of Partner Products, Expedia Group

Travis McElfresh Virtuoso Senior Vice President of Products

VC Panel:

Gaurav Tuli Managing Director, F-Prime Capital Partners

Chris Hemmeter Managing Director, Thayer Ventures

Chantal Noble Haldorsen Early Stage VC Lead, Certares

Cara Whitehill – Founder and Managing Director of Unlock Advisors

Startup Showcase:

Grace McBride Lucia Founder and CEO

Gary Kohn Co-Founder, Luxury Travel Hackers

Alex Jara Deal Engine CEO

Thatch, Founder and CEO, West Askew

Irving Betesh CEO and Co-founder of Sion

For more information, please visit virtuoso.com.

Source: Virtuoso press release.

