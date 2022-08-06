High-tech upgrades revitalize city park tourism





Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A mecha show that fascinates visitors.

A mecha show featuring 11 giant animal mecha weighing more than 60 tons debuted at Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong New Area on Friday.

The 200-meter-long parade of mechanical corps that vividly reproduces animals such as polar bears, whales, and sharks.

Ti Gon

The leader, a polar bear mech, Winters, is 16.5 meters long and 10 meters tall, with a face decoration made of pure gold.

Its design and manufacture involved about 3,000 engineering drawings and took 10 months.

With more than 160 movable joints and structures and a total of about 8,000 parts, it is the largest mechanical polar bear in Japan.

Altogether, these mechs are certified over 12 patents containing over 100,000 parts.

Ti Gon

Ti Gon

Color lights up the night.

The parade features these mecha as well as projections, laser shows, dancing and acrobatics.

At night, the mecha is lit up, inviting visitors to a dreamlike journey.

“Domestic theme parks are restructuring their strategies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consumption upgrades, transforming from single amusement parks to integrated resorts with multiple functions,” he said. said Huang Jin, General Manager of the Park.

Ti Gon

Ti Gon

The parade is an upgrade approach for the park, Huang said. Cultural innovation products are launched as well as new IP is developed.

The world’s first Ultraman-themed pavilion recently began trial operations at the park. The pavilion houses 12-meter-tall models of fictional superheroes and about 400 rare displays.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gon

Magicians interact with visitors.

Ti Gon

Glittering night view of the park

