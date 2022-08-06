Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a debate on bots





Centbillionaire Elon Musk has taunted Twitter, calling the company’s chief executive a “public debate” over fake accounts and spam amid a controversial legal battle over a $44 billion acquisition. (CEO) challenged Parag Agrawal.

Musk bid on the stock exchange to acquire Twitter in April of this year. After the two companies agreed to proceed with a private transaction, Musk said he was ditching the acquisition, saying that Twitter would be able to monetize his daily active user count and social media, including his SEC filings. spam and bot his account on his network.

Twitter then sued Musk in full court in Delaware to ensure the deal was done as promised, and Musk filed counterclaims and counterclaims on July 29.

In a series of tweets that Musk began posting just before 1 a.m. Saturday, August 6, Musk accused Twitter of sabotaging him and giving him “outdated data” and “outdated data.” interacted with a fan who summarized his accusations on Twitter, including When I asked the company for details on how he aggregates mDAU and how he estimates spam accounts and bot accounts, he replied, “Fake datasets.”

The CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX wrote: Any filing with the SEC is materially false and should not be. ”

By 9 a.m. Saturday, Musk opened a poll on Twitter, telling his followers, “[l]Fewer than 5% of Twitter’s daily users are fake/spam.” Respondents to an informal poll said masks reading either ‘yes’ followed by three robot emojis, or ‘Lmaooo no’ I was able to choose one of the answers in.” stands for “laughing my a– off.”

Musk also wrote on Saturday morning:

A source close to the company said no discussion will take place outside of pending litigation.

Musk’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday, and Twitter’s attorney declined to comment on Musk’s tweet on Saturday.

Twitter’s attorneys said in court that Musk had given the company just 24 hours to accept his proposal before presenting it directly to Twitter shareholders, and due diligence, including the opportunity to seek more information about false or spammy accounts. claimed to have abandoned the

“Musk’s repeated misunderstandings about the merger agreement cannot change its plain language,” they wrote in the court filing.

At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on August 4, Musk was asked to speak on Twitter during a question-and-answer session following a proxy vote.

Inviting laughter from the audience in attendance, he said, “Obviously you have to be a little bit careful what you say about Twitter with this lawsuit and all that. He owns two publicly traded securities, Tesla and Twitter. He admitted that he was the only

And he spoke as if he still wants to be the owner of a social networking company. This is in stark contrast to the claims Musk made through his attorneys in his Delaware legal papers, which Musk claims he didn’t have to make a deal.

Speaking at the Tesla 2022 shareholder meeting, Musk said: So I think he has a good sense of where to direct his team to the engineering of Twitter to fundamentally improve. ”

He said Twitter would “help accelerate” the “pretty grand vision” he had to build the business he had in mind since his early days as tech entrepreneur X.com or X Corporation. added.

“You can of course start from scratch, but I think Twitter can help accelerate that by three to five years. You don’t have to have Twitter for that, but like I said, it’s probably It’s been a catalyst for at least three years and I think it’s going to be very helpful to the world.”

Musk didn’t go into any further details at that meeting. He reportedly said he sees Twitter as a platform that can evolve into a “super app” like China’s WeChat, with a robust app ecosystem for everything from messages, videos and social media to mobile and point-of-sale payments. is incorporated into

Unless they reach a settlement first, Twitter and Musk face a five-day trial in Delaware beginning October 17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/06/elon-musk-challenges-twitter-ceo-parag-agrawal-to-a-debate-on-bots.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos