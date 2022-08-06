Which Google phone should I choose as my next device?





Google Pixel 6 is one of the best camera smartphones on the market. It’s $300 cheaper while offering the same primary camera sensor and processing package as its more expensive sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro. But with the arrival of his affordable Pixel 6a, his regular Pixel 6 has some serious competition. The Pixel 6a is essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 6, offering the same general design and Tensor chipset for $150 less. However, which one should I buy? I’m trying to find the answer in comparing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 share a similar design, so it’s easy to go wrong. Both feature a two-tone back with a striking black camera visor on top that covers the width of the phone. Both have a two-tone back with a prominent black camera visor that spans the width of the phone. The Pixel 6a features a smaller camera bar, with less protrusion than the Pixel 6. However, both phones require a case to protect the camera ledge. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are his one of the most unique looking phones on the market. They stand out from the crowd due to their unique personalities and will definitely grab your attention.

Being an affordable product, the Pixel 6a opts for less premium materials. It has Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and a plastic back with a finger-resistant coating.The Pixel 6 has Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back with an aluminum frame.

Despite having different IP ratings, both phones are dust and water resistant. The Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating, while the Pixel 6 has a slightly higher IP68 rating. Neither phone has a microSD card slot or 3.5mm audio port.

The Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, while the Pixel 6a sports a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel. Both are OLED panels with the same resolution, but the Pixel 6 panel can refresh at up to 90Hz, providing a smoother scrolling experience. The Pixel 6a panel, on the other hand, tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate. Both devices support HDR10 and HDR10+ content.

camera

The biggest difference between the Pixel 6 and the budget Pixel 6a is the camera setup. Previous Pixel A series came with the same camera settings as his flagship Pixel lineup, but things are different this time. The Pixel 6a is a downgrade from the Pixel 6 when it comes to camera hardware.

The Pixel 6 has a new 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor, while the Pixel 6a uses the same 12.2MP primary sensor used in previous Pixel phones like the Pixel 4 series and Pixel 5. .

Despite using older camera hardware, the Pixel 6a still offers amazing camera performance thanks to Google’s superior image processing and new image signal processor. However, as we noted in our review, the smaller sensor struggles with low-light and nighttime shots, falling behind the Pixel 6’s excellent 50MP camera. provides a higher quality image.

I’ve attached camera samples from both phones in the gallery below.

Pixel 6a camera sample

Pixel 6 Pro camera sample

Note: The samples below are from the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have the same processing package as the primary shooter, so there is no difference in image quality.

performance

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are powered by the same in-house Tensor SoC. While not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Tensor is still a capable chipset offering flagship levels of CPU and GPU performance. It features an octa-core CPU setup consisting of 2 Cortex-X1 cores, 2 Cortex-A76 cores and 4 Cortex-A55 cores. Additionally, Tensor has several other components for machine learning and image processing tasks, such as a dedicated Tensor Processing Unit, low-power Context Hub, Titan M2 security chip, and image signal processor (ISP).

Both phones are susceptible to heating and thermal throttling when playing graphics-intensive games such as Genshin Impact for extended periods of time.

Both phones have similar horsepower, but the Pixel 6a performs worse than the Pixel 6 in real-world use. This is mainly because the Pixel 6a has less RAM (6GB vs. 8GB). In our review, we found that the phone struggled to keep apps in memory for too long and even killed actively used apps when it didn’t have much free space. , with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 6a isn’t as smooth and smooth as the Pixel 6, which can reach 90Hz.

Overall, the Pixel 6 excels in terms of everyday performance thanks to the extra memory and higher refresh rate display. The Pixel 6a itself isn’t bad, but don’t expect it to perform like a true flagship phone.

In terms of configurations, the Pixel 6a only comes in one variant that packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, comes in two options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Battery life, fingerprint reader and more

The Pixel 6 has a 4,614mAh battery, while the Pixel 6a has a slightly smaller 4,410mAh cell. The Pixel 6a might be a little better due to its smaller screen size and lower screen refresh rate, but you can expect both phones to deliver all-day battery life. There isn’t much of a difference in battery capacity, but charging speed is another story.The Pixel 6 offers 30W faster charging compared to the Pixel 6a’s 18W charging. Another notable difference is that the Pixel 6 offers wireless charging support while the Pixel 6a does not.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a have an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. This is an area where the Pixel 6a actually outperforms the flagship Pixel 6. Google did the right thing by giving the Pixel 6a a new fingerprint scanner. It’s faster and more reliable than the Pixel 6’s finer fingerprint scanner.

In terms of software, both phones run a near-stock version of Android 12 and are themed with Pixel Launcher and Material You. Software support is no different, with Google promising up to three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 6: Which Should You Buy?

One of the biggest draws of the Pixel A series is that you can get the same camera hardware as regular Pixel phones for less. That’s not the case with the Pixel 6a. Instead of the new 50MP GN1 sensor found on the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a recycles the old 12.2MP sensor that’s been around for generations. A capable shooter that gets the job done, but there’s nothing special about overall camera performance. It’s better than many other similarly priced mid-rangers on the market. If you were expecting a significant camera improvement over the 5a or Pixel 4a, you’ll be disappointed. It’s also a shame that ‘s phones have high refresh rate displays. The Pixel 6a retains the same flagship SoC as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but it’s not as much of a selling point as you might think. Other mid-range SoCs offer similar levels of performance, and the fuller experience you get from similarly priced phones is more rounded.

The Google Pixel 6 features a 90Hz AMOLED display, Tensor chipset and powerful camera system. The Google Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch display, Tensor SoC, and a high-performance camera at an affordable price.

If you can afford the extra $150, the Pixel 6 is the better buy in our opinion. Because it offers a higher refresh rate display, better everyday performance, and a better camera. In our eyes, a price difference of under $150 is worth the jump.

But if you’re on a tight budget and want a phone with a good camera and clean software, you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 6a. But the value proposition that the Pixel 6 brings is hard to beat.

