Google Pixel Fold may be missing this key camera feature





Google may have a novel way to dodge the internal screen notch of the upcoming Pixel Fold (or Pixel Notepad) foldable.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Google’s foldable is expected to be a smartphone that opens to reveal a larger tablet canvas. As for the internal camera, Samsung included a (slightly substandard) underscreen camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 after opting for a notch first in his two generations.

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) on Weibo, the Pixel Fold’s internal screen won’t have a notch. Due to the language barrier it is difficult to read exactly how so use your own judgment. “The inner screen is full screen with no holes and the frame is equipped with a super-perforated camera,” reads the post via Google Translate.

Does that mean there’s a tiny camera embedded in the bezel, or is there no camera at all when it’s open? , doesn’t sound like it has an unsightly notch.

Personally, as someone who uses my phone’s selfie camera about twice a year, I’m very happy to be able to skip the foldable camera entirely. If I wish I had more screen space, but really needed a selfie, I could always close the phone and take one just like that.

On the other hand, for business users who want to participate in video calls with multiple people, it would be nice to be able to see more faces at once using tablet mode. But if it’s really a micro-camera in the frame (which was confirmed by previous leaks that promised 50MP, 12MP, and he’s 8MP cameras on the phone), its quality could be questionable. We have to wait and see.

In any case, this may explain what the mysterious icon found in Google’s code last week means. Perhaps the arrow instructs the user to flip open the phone to take a selfie.

(Image credit: Google Camera / 9to5Google)

Elsewhere, Digital Chat Station suggests that while the back of the handset matches the design of the Pixel 7 (which presumably includes the familiar camera bar), the front is closer to the Oppo Find N foldable. The folded screen inside is described as “relatively small in size,” which is a bit ominous given that the key to this sort of fold is the hidden tablet form factor. It sounds like

We hope to see more details about the Pixel Fold this year. Although it wasn’t mentioned at Google I/O in May, and even announced his Pixel tablet next year, the display his analyst Ross Young believes will be a 2022 product. Perhaps teased this fall when the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are officially announced. have to wait to find out.

