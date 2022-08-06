Top Story: Google’s ‘wireless device’ Z Fold 4 leaked





Top stories of the week: Google’s unknown ‘wireless device’ showing up at FCC, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 details leaked via Amazon, Pixel series August update delayed, and more.

A new device from Google was registered with the FCC this week under the vague descriptor “wireless device”. Based on the available evidence, we’ve provided a pretty plausible explanation for what this mysterious Google product could be, including the new Nest device.

This makes it likely that today’s Google wireless devices are in the Nest lineup. Google effectively showed its hand at Google I/O about what to expect from the Pixel in the fall, but the company has been teasing many of his speakers, cameras, and more for next-generation smart homes. plug.

With just a few days left until the official launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 hit the full Amazon listing this week. As you might expect, the list features a number of official product images, specs, and other details about Samsung’s next foldable phone, most notably the revamped S Pen.

Another image shows the new S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This case is a greenish-gray color that seems to match the phone. The stylus also matches its color. Last year’s only S Pen option was black, so this is certainly notable. The case also has some sort of line alongside the S Pen, but it’s not immediately clear what purpose it serves.

Contrary to the usual schedule, Google’s Pixel phones did not receive the August security patch last Monday. The Pixel Update Bulletin details the changes coming in that August patch, but the only ones released so far are minor fixes to the July patch.

Google lists 40 CVEs across kernel components and pixels that will be addressed in the August 5, 2022 patch level. The vulnerabilities range from moderate to severe and target components such as the kernel, modems, and cameras.

However, this update was apparently delayed as the OTA imagery did not arrive at 10am PT. Additional evidence of the delay comes from Verizon, which published details about an unexpected update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google’s APK Insights team discovered this week that Google TV is preparing to launch 50 free streaming channels. An in-app graphic displayed a list of more than half of these channels, with options for news, sports, TV shows, and movies.

For clarity, these are different from other options currently available on Google TV. These integrations require app downloads, but the new text says they’re available without using channels. [] download. More specifically, the launcher calls these Google TV channels.

Elsewhere on Google TV News, a support page revealed that Chromecast with Google TV may soon be updated based on the August 2022 security patch. However, the link to that update bulletin leads to an error page, making it difficult to see Google’s intended timeline.

On the one hand, it’s a little surprising to see Google update the Chromecast so quickly. That said, in last month’s update he only addressed the May 2022 security level. So the August patch is exactly one year later he’s quartered, so it’s on the next schedule.

Here are the rest of this week’s top stories: Apps & Updates | Chrome / OS | Google Assistant | Made by Google | Samsung |

